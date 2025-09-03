2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t

Welcome to another edition of WWE rumors we hope are true, and hope some aren't. We are now officially on the road to the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, and the aftermath show of RAW after Clash in Paris witnessed some significant development.In this article, we will discuss two WWE rumors we hope are true and three we hope aren't.#5. Hope true: Major duo is finally making a WWE debutThe Righteous is a former AEW star and is currently working in the independent circuit. Vincent and Dutch had an exciting run in All Elite Wrestling, and they also made a big impact in Ring of Honour during their time in the promotion.According to a report from Fightful, the ex-AEW tag team might be finishing their booking in the independent circuit soon and could make their debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut.We hope this rumor is true, as many hoped for their arrival in WWE. The Triple H-led creative regime can build the tag team division to be even more stacked and inject a fresh vibe into it.#4. Hope not true: Roman Reigns to miss WrestlepaloozaRingsideChasers @RingsideChasersLINKROMAN REIGNS IS OUT INDEFINITELYRoman Reigns is already written off television, and WWE confirmed that he will be out indefinitely after The Vision attacked him at Clash in Paris. Now, a report from Fightful Select confirmed that Reigns has taken some time off from WWE due to the filming of his upcoming Street Fighter.Already, Cody Rhodes is absent from the company for the same reason, as he is also part of the cast. The sources further revealed that the OTC is expected to miss Wrestlepalooza due to his Hollywood commitments, as the PLE will take place later this month.We hope this rumor is not true, as Reigns' presence in the premium live event can make the show even bigger, especially considering this would be WWE's PLE debut on ESPN. His absence will surely be a notable missing element from the forthcoming grand event.#3. Hope not true: The Rock is unlikely to wrestle in WWE anytime soonThe Rock is one of the biggest names in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. It's been a long time since The Final Boss has been part of WWE television, as he last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025. With John Cena turning babyface again, many felt that The Rock may return soon to the company and could engage in a feud with The Franchise Player or with Roman Reigns.However, according to a report from PWInsider, The Rock is set to work with Martin Scorsese in a crime drama. Due to this filming schedule, The People's Champion is unlikely to wrestle anytime soon.We wish that the rumor is not true, as it's already been a long time since we have seen The Final Boss on television. A delay in a potential return will lower the chances of his in-ring comeback for the foreseeable future.#2. Hope True: AJ Lee's return is on the horizonWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKWWE is planning for AJ Lee to return to the ring for the debut on ESPN ‘WrestlePalooza.’ (via @FightfulSelect)There were already considerable hints suggesting the comeback of AJ Lee to the sports entertainment juggernaut. After having a confrontation with Becky Lynch on RAW, CM Punk is likely to make his presence at the upcoming SmackDown, which will take place in Chicago.As per a report from Fightful Select, the Triple H-led creative team is planning for AJ Lee's return to the squared circle at the Wrestlepalooza event. Further, the source revealed that it was 'heavily implied' by a major source that Lee would either be making her sensational comeback on the forthcoming episode of the blue brand or Punk would drop a major reference to it.We wish that the rumor is accurate, as everyone is eagerly waiting for an iconic comeback by the former Divas Champion to WWE.#1. Hope not true: Triple H could be planning to split a popular WWE tag teamAt the Clash in Paris 2025, the WWE Universe saw significant heat between the Street Profits members, and it seems that WWE could be planning for their breakup. In a recent report, Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer, disclosed that the company was planning to split the former tag team champions.Metlzer also criticized the booking pattern of the Profits by the creative team and expressed his concern for Angelo Dawkins as a single star. We wish that the rumor is not true, as Montez Ford is indeed a good solo star, but the separation of Street Profits will make the tag team division even weaker.Additionally, if Montez kicks off a run as a single star and remains unsuccessful, the company will start booking him poorly, which will not be beneficial for anyone in the long run.