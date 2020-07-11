3 On-screen WWE proposals that were accepted, and 2 that were rejected

Here are 3 WWE proposals that were accepted, and 2 that ended in heartbreak.

Which proposal out of these five do you fondly remember?

Heyman and Lashley proposing to AJ Lee and Lana, respectively

WWE has been churning out engaging storylines for decades on end. Fans who have been regular viewers for the past several years have witnessed some of the greatest angles in the history of pro-wrestling, that Vince McMahon has come up with. Storylines, in-ring segments, and matches collectively help the brand catch eyeballs and turn wrestlers into megastars. One of the biggest themes that WWE has used repeatedly in storylines is that of romantic relationships.

We have seen a long string of on-screen couples in WWE's storied history. With relationships, come proposals. In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at some of the most memorable proposals in the history of WWE. To make matters more interesting, we will separate the list into two parts, and highlight the proposals that were accepted, as well as the ones that were rejected.

#5 Eddie Guerrero proposes to Chyna (accepted)

Eddie and Chyna

In early 2000, Eddie Guerrero made his way to WWE along with Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn. Eddie soon fell for "The Ninth Wonder of the World", Chyna. and actively began pursuing her affections. Chyna, who was aligned with Jericho at the time, initially rejected Guerrero's advances. During a European title match between Guerrero and Jericho on an episode of RAW, Chyna turned on the latter and helped Eddie win the match. Chyna later defended her actions by stating that she couldn't resist Eddie's "Latino Heat".

Soon, Eddie proposed to Chyna on an episode of SmackDown, which she accepted, despite growing friction between the two over the past few weeks. In the end, the engagement between Eddie and Chyna was called off when the former was caught in the shower with two 'associates' of The Godfather. The incident led to Guerrero turning heel and reuniting with The Radicalz. The faction went on to feud with DX, which consisted of Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, and R-Truth.

