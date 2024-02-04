3 Possible chain of events The Rock set in motion for WrestleMania 40 with SmackDown return 

The wrestling fraternity was in for a surprise with The Rock's return on SmackDown and teasing a feud with Roman Reigns. However, the manner of events left fans baffled and furious.

Last month in September, The Rock started hinting about a feud with Roman Reigns coming to fruition soon. He stated that talks were in place for WrestleMania 39, but that fell through.

The Rock took a shot at Roman Reigns at RAW Day 1, teasing the feud. Later, Cody Rhodes' story seemed certain, with him winning the Royal Rumble two times in a row. The 51-year-old was announced as an addition to the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors last month and full ownership of The Rock trademark.

WWE has been on rocky ground since last month with Seth Rollins and CM Punk's injuries, allegedly deviating plans for mega WrestleMania feuds. The most recent happenings might have stirred a ripple effect for other matches.

Barring the obvious of Cody Rhodes not getting to 'finish his story' and contending for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, below are a few things that could be deterred due to The Rock's comeback:

#3. Women's Championship does not get WrestleMania main event spot

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey created history by main eventing the event. A couple of years later, when it turned into a two-day affair, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Bianca Belair continued that legacy and were in the main event of Night 1.

Last year, Rhea Ripley soared to the top of her game with her record Royal Rumble numbers and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at 'Mania. She made a few enemies along the way, who were hell-bent on dethroning her.

With the impressive, promising roster and The Eradicator's championship reign, a potential main event could have been in the works. Becky Lynch was interested in challenging Rhea Ripley, and a feud between the veteran and the current champion could have been ideal for a way to push the women's division in 2024.

Before the Royal Rumble, Bayley put Ripley on notice. The circumstances of her get-together with Damage CTRL ended in disaster. She ended up challenging IYO SKY for her title at The Show of Shows instead.

#2. Drew McIntyre not getting his title shot on the grand stage

The sole focus of Drew McIntyre's heel turn was that he was robbed and not provided with opportunities to win a championship over the past couple of years.

The last time McIntyre held gold was the WWE Championship in 2020, in an empty arena, which he often reminds his peers about. The Scottish Warrior was aiming at Seth Rollins and was quite possibly the next favored for a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity.

Although The Scottish Warrior was taunting CM Punk, and a backup feud could have been in store for him, the latter's unexpected injury will see him unable to compete way beyond April.

In light of recent events, if The Rock faces Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes goes after Seth Rollins for his title, Drew McIntyre would once again be left in the lurch. Considering both titles are main event worthy and feature top names, it is highly unlikely Drew McIntyre would get his 'indebted title shot' at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Cody Rhodes pushed towards challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

On the RAW after the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins met Cody Rhodes and tried to change his mind in choosing to feud with him at WrestleMania 40. He responded that he would consider it, and soon after, he announced his presence on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare stated that he wanted to go after Roman Reigns for his title, but someone else needed to take him down a notch before The Rock walked out. The 51-year-old's face-off with the WWE Champion deterred Rhodes' plans to complete his two-year conquest in the company.

Rhodes and Rollins were done and dusted with their rivalry in 2022, which spanned across three Premium Live Events. They vowed to steer clear of each other's way since then.

However, reports after the awkward segment arose that Cody Rhodes would be present on RAW to take up The Visionary's offer. The month of January created turbulence in already planned matches, with a couple of injuries detouring plans for the events up to The Show of Shows.

