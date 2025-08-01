3 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

The SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown takes place tonight, and it will be interesting to see what plans WWE creative has for the show.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set for a final face-off before their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

With that in mind, we take a look at three potential endings for the August 1 episode of SmackDown:

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could address the upcoming TLC Match at SummerSlam

The Wyatt Sicks will be in action this weekend, as they will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. Still, there is a good chance they will drop their titles at The Biggest Party of The Summer, as they will defend it in a Six-Pack TLC Match against DIY, The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and the tag team of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

General Manager Nick Aldis made the match official last Friday, after things got out of control with all six tag teams brawling at ringside.

With that in mind, it will not come as a surprise should we see The Wyatt Sicks address the match in the final segment of SmackDown before the other title contenders interrupt them and cause another in-ring collision, just hours before SummerSlam.

#2. Cody Rhodes could get into a brawl with John Cena before SummerSlam

The American Nightmare is determined to reclaim the Undisputed Title at SummerSlam, three months after John Cena dethroned him and became a 17-time world champion.

The two superstars were on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, in a segment that saw Cody Rhodes beat up John Cena and force him to agree to a Street Fight at SummerSlam.

Cena should be out for revenge this week, aiming to build some momentum, and tonight's show could end with a brawl between the two megastars.

#1. Nick Aldis might threaten to call off Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena on one condition

The SmackDown General Manager could have a key role in the feud between the two megastars, as there is a good chance that Cody Rhodes and John Cena will engage in a brawl in the final segment of the show tonight.

Nick Aldis, though, could interfere and ensure things remain out of control by not allowing any physical confrontation between the two superstars.

Aldis could threaten Rhodes and Cena that if they brawl, they will both be suspended and the match will be called off. It is something that we have seen happening in the past before title matches, so Aldis could be forced to take action to ensure that things do not get out of control.

If so, Cena and Rhodes will engage in a war of words, trying to destroy each other on the mic before their blockbuster main event at SummerSlam.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE creative has for SmackDown and how it will affect SummerSlam this weekend.

