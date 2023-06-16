3 potential matches for Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns is set to participate in the upcoming Premium Live Event Money in the Bank 2023, which takes place at the O2 Arena on July 1. As of now, WWE has made no match official for The Tribal Chief on the show yet.

The Head of the Table is currently feuding with the members of his own Bloodline. The feud started when Jimmy Uso surprisingly super-kicked Roman at Night of Champions 2023. While the details of the opponent remain undisclosed, it still seems to appear that the leader of The Bloodline will be headlining the show.

With Money in the Bank 2023 just a few weeks away, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits the announcement of Roman Reigns' match at the event. With that being said, let's explore the potential matchups that could unfold for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso at Money in the Bank 2023

Jimmy Uso confronts Roman Reigns on WWE Smackdown

Jimmy Uso is the one who started the downward spiral of The Bloodline. On the recent WWE SmackDown, Jimmy was attacked by The Bloodline Enforcer Solo Sikoa. As the tensions rise among The Bloodline, the chances of Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso are high.

Given the emotional investment of the WWE Universe in The Bloodline feud, a highly anticipated match between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso would be captivating. Jimmy has often been overshadowed within The Bloodline and seen as an afterthought. However, he now has the opportunity to shine independently, and a clash with Reigns could solidify his position as a top star in the company.

This match would not only be a battle for supremacy but also for the soul of their family legacy.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso have had multiple encounters before

Following Roman Reigns' return as The Tribal Chief and capturing the Universal Championship, he asserted his dominance by demanding Jey Uso fall in line. After multiple encounters, Jey Uso eventually acknowledged Roman Reigns as his leader. The history between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso played a key role in the rise of Roman Reigns after his heel turn.

Now, after a few years, the story has come full circle. While Jimmy Uso has already positioned himself against The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso remains undecided about whether to fall in line with Roman Reigns or to stand with his brother against him.

With the current situation, WWE has the opportunity to book Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Money in the Bank 2023, while adding a stipulation. If Jey Uso loses the match, then he would be forced to fall back in line and stand against his own brother, Jimmy Uso. This match would not only further develop The Bloodline story, but also seems to be a return of the main event Jey Uso.

#1. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos is already rumored

With tensions rising within The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa emerged as a clear supporter of Roman Reigns. The Bloodline's Enforcer also attacked Jimmy Uso during WWE Smackdown. He also confronted Jey Uso and tried to force him to make a decision in favor of The Tribal Chief.

There have also been rumors that Roman Reigns could team up with Solo Sikoa and take on The Usos. So it's likely that Jey Uso will side with his twin brother Jimmy to take on Roman & Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023. The personal stakes in the tag team match would elevate it beyond mere competition.

So these are some of the potential matches for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023. While there have been rumors of a tag team match, we will have to wait for the official announcement from WWE. As we are only a few weeks away from the Premium Live Event, the anticipation among fans continues to build as they eagerly await the official card for the event.

