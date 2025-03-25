3 Promises John Cena made on WWE RAW

John Cena appeared on RAW for the second straight week and cut another promo on his heel turn. He took jabs at WWE fans who continued to boo him in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ad

The Cenation Leader had another confrontation with his WrestleMania opponent, reigning Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, as they head into their title match at The Show of Shows.

With that in mind, we take a look at three promises the 16-time World Champion made during his promo on RAW.

#3. He will ruin wrestling for every fan

Ad

Trending

John Cena started his promo by taking shots at the fans, blaming them for his heel turn. Cena said he had heard enough and was no longer willing to continue to see fans disrespect him.

He also made a statement by saying that he was going to ruin wrestling, not only for every WWE fan but also for every superstar, putting the entire locker room on notice, especially those who plan to go after him and become part of his farewell tour.

Ad

#2. He will make fans forget Ric Flair

Ad

The 16-time World Champion has made it clear that his goal during his farewell tour is to become World Champion for a record-breaking 17th time. He is currently tied with fellow WWE legend Ric Flair and wants to surpass him to make history.

During his promo on RAW, John Cena mocked Ric Flair and vowed to make the WWE Universe forget The Nature Boy. He stated that after WrestleMania 41, and once his farewell tour concludes, the only name fans will be chanting will be his.

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Ric Flair shows up at WrestleMania 41 to stop The Cenation Leader from breaking the tie and claiming his 17th World Title.

Flair hasn't been seen in WWE since 2021 and has made sporadic appearances in AEW. His name has popped up a lot since Cena began his farewell tour, and it wouldn't be surprising if he showed up either at The Showcase of the Immortals or at some point during Cena's retirement tour to confront him.

Ad

#1. John Cena will retire with the title after winning it

Ad

This will be a difficult task for the 16-time World Champion, even if he dethrones Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All and accomplish his ultimate target, becoming World Champion once again in his illustrious career.

However, considering the superstars who could come after him in case he becomes the Undisputed WWE Champion, it will be challenging for him to keep the title until the end of December when his farewell tour concludes, retiring as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

However, John Cena made that promise, and it remains to be seen whether he will fulfill it. He is now set to appear on RAW for a third straight week when the red brand visits London, England, on March 31, marking the end of the European Tour.

The WWE legend is expected to face off with Cody Rhodes again less than three weeks before their title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE