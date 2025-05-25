3 Reasons why 36-year-old WWE star became the new 'Paul Heyman Guy'

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to join Seth Rollins. Handing a steel chair and a victory to The Visionary in the main event of ‘Mania, he then recruited Bron Breakker as muscle to counter Punk and Reigns.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bronson Reed made a surprising comeback, becoming the latest ‘Paul Heyman Guy'. Below are three reasons why the 36-year-old star aligned with The Wiseman and The Visionary

#3. To show that an alliance with Seth Rollins is the best thing on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn did an in-ring promo with Seth Rollins and his faction a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. The Visionary urged the Canadian star to either join him or face the consequences of opposing him. He also noted that since Zayn was his longtime friend, he would give him a chance to leave RAW for SmackDown.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion turned down his offer and was thrashed by Rollins and Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins were fierce enemies last year, with Auszilla sending The Architect home for several weeks after defeating him with multiple Tsunamis. In response, The Visionary caused Reed to lose his Last Monster Standing match against Braun Strowman in September 2024.

At Crown Jewel, Rollins and Reed faced off in a singles match, with Rollins coming out on top. Despite being enemies, Auszilla quickly aligned himself with The Architect, and the faction stood tall over Sami Zayn and CM Punk. This clearly shows that an alliance with Rollins is the best thing on RAW right now, and the Canadian shouldn’t have rejected the offer to join.

#2. The new Bloodline is saturated right now

Bronson Reed teamed up with Solo Sikoa during The Bloodline Civil War and helped him take on the OG Bloodline at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames. While many expected the 330-pounder to become a permanent ally of Sikoa, he has now joined the faction of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.

Notably, Solo Sikoa recently recruited JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) to his faction. Reed and Mateo have similar builds and fighting styles. Therefore, instead of the two wrestlers blending in harmony, neither would have attracted the attention of fans. Moreover, they could have also developed an animosity, a dynamic already present between JC and Jacob Fatu. Thus, it made more sense for Auszilla to become a ‘Paul Heyman Guy.'

#1. Paul Heyman has now created an almost invincible faction on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman did an in-ring promo with Jey Uso and said that Seth Rollins wanted to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Wiseman said that The Architect needed the title to gain control and power over WWE RAW and also insulted The Yeet Master, saying he wasn’t fit to hold the World Championship.

Ahead of SNME, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker were one man short against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn. However, with Bronson Reed joining their ranks, the trio is almost unstoppable.

This is a direct page from Triple H’s book during the days of The Authority, when The Game had powerhouses like Kane and Randy Orton working for him, making his rule nearly absolute. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for this faction and whether Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins will be adding any new members to their group.

