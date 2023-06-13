3 reasons why Austin Theory should become a Paul Heyman guy (& 2 reasons he shouldn't)

After successfully defending the United States Championship against Jey Uso, Austin Theory could consider coming under Paul Heyman's tutelage, which may or may not be a smart idea.

With wins over icons like John Cena, Edge, and Rey Mysterio, Theory has been enjoying a dominant run with the title. However, to kick his career into the next gear, he might have to do what several other icons before him did: Become a Paul Heyman guy.

Vick @Vick_WWE_ Austin Theory mentions Paul Heyman during his interview



I wonder if there’s any follow up to this next week



Austin Theory mentions Paul Heyman during his interview I wonder if there’s any follow up to this next week https://t.co/nIHgPEsucE

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Now took notice of the drama brewing among The Bloodline. He also seemingly entertained the possibility of becoming The Wise Man's new client soon.

But is an Austin Theory-Paul Heyman alliance really beneficial for the rising star? Well, it could be, or it could backfire. Let's dive into it.

#5 Pro: Much-needed boost in relevance

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1 #SmackDown



That would be GAME CHANGER Austin Theory teasing him and Paul Heyman working together in the futureThat would be GAME CHANGER Austin Theory teasing him and Paul Heyman working together in the future 👀 #SmackDown That would be GAME CHANGER 🔥 https://t.co/vDvGfy27YI

As mentioned above, Austin Theory already has wins over multiple household names. Additionally, he has survived numerous modern-day icons, such as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

But despite all these victories, several fans think his run could benefit from a solid angle/storyline. After all, becoming the face of WWE warrants more from a prospect than just impressive in-ring skills.

That is where Paul Heyman comes in. The Bloodline's Special Counsel has helped shape Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns into huge draws. Moreover, his 2012-2013 association with CM Punk breathed new life into the latter's memorable 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

Who's to say that he can't repeat his magic with Theory?

#4 Con: Risk of getting overshadowed by The Bloodline angle

𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐖 @WEST0NR0AD



THIS IS SAVAGE



#WWERaw The Bloodline BULLYING Theory while the crowd still chants “WHO’S YOUR DADDY?”THIS IS SAVAGE The Bloodline BULLYING Theory while the crowd still chants “WHO’S YOUR DADDY?”THIS IS SAVAGE 💀#WWERaw https://t.co/IXYt2jAWWA

Having Paul Heyman by his side could easily make the 25-year-old superstar a future legend. But perhaps, time may not be on their side right now.

Heyman is currently a vital part of The Bloodline saga. Almost three years in, the program is the hottest it has ever been. From TV viewership to social media numbers and fan attendance, the storyline in question has elevated WWE on multiple fronts.

While Austin Theory siding with someone from The Bloodline seems good on paper, it might do more harm to him than good. The chances are that he wouldn't even get to enjoy the complete services of The Wise Man since the main-event storyline is at a turning point right now.

The worst-case scenario would be Austin Theory playing the 2013 Curtis Axel to Roman Reigns' Brock Lesnar.

#3 Pro: Rubbing shoulders with The Bloodline

Paul Heyman's unwavering alliance with The Bloodline could hurt his potential partnership with Theory. But if booked right, it could also help the United States Champion.

The thought of Theory as a member of the Roman Reigns-led faction must not even be considered. However, that shouldn't stop The Now from being in their good books.

If Heyman were to divide his managerial responsibilities between The Bloodline and Austin Theory, it could open the door for some fun interactions and on-demand team-ups.

Doing the world champion's bidding every now and then could make the prodigy come across as a massive threat.

#2 Con: Reduced mic time for Austin Theory

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Ladies and Gentlemen, '

#SKWrestlingAwards

#WWE #SmackDown When a shrewd brain is coupled with a fierce tongue, Paul Heyman is the outcome you get.Ladies and Gentlemen, ' @HeymanHustle ' is the inaugural winner of the 'Best Promo Skills of the Year'! When a shrewd brain is coupled with a fierce tongue, Paul Heyman is the outcome you get. Ladies and Gentlemen, '@HeymanHustle' is the inaugural winner of the 'Best Promo Skills of the Year'!#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/kAut2Ga7pj

Theory is no Roddy Piper on the mic, but he is definitely improving. Every time he holds the stick, he sounds more confident than before.

But his evolution as a strong promo could encounter a big speed bump if he joins forces with Paul Heyman. One could argue that Theory shouldn't have to worry about his promo game if he has one of the greatest wrestling managers ever speaking for him.

But regardless of whom he's paired up with, the rising star should be able to hold his own on the mic. And that would only be possible if he gets opportunities to sharpen his gift of gab.

So, there's no denying that the idea of Paul Heyman hyping up Austin Theory as the latter soaks in the crowd's reaction is intriguing. But at the same time, it could work against his brash client.

#1 Pro: The ultimate pathway to becoming a top babyface

Josh @__joshuabrown__ This is so wholesome 🫶 This is so wholesome 🫶 https://t.co/bpZKSSYJDy

While the two-time US Champion has accomplished quite a lot playing the bad guy, maybe he'll have a higher ceiling as a babyface. Moreover, it helps that he's been lauded as a nice person when out of character.

In a recent interview, 16-time world champion John Cena revealed that he told Theory that he doesn't believe in what he does when the cameras are rolling. Given that the two feuded earlier this year, coupled with Cena's understanding of how WWE works, he might have seen babyface potential in his WrestleMania 39 opponent.

But how does one go from an obnoxious heel to a good guy without rushing the process? That's Paul Heyman's cue to enter. Given the Father of ECW's backstabbing history, he might be the catalyst in turning Austin Theory into someone fans can easily cheer for.

Heyman helped turn relentless villains such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena into literal heroes in just one night. Mr. A Town Down could be the next in line.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes