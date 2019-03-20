3 reasons why Baron Corbin will not be Kurt Angle's opponent at WrestleMania 35

This match is bound to get changed

After a week of speculation and anticipation, Kurt Angle announced his WrestleMania opponent on last night's Raw. Heading towards the reveal, Superstars such as John Cena and Matt Riddle had thrown in their names to compete with Angle at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Angle received a mild reaction, with a bunch of boos thrown in there, when he uttered the name of Baron Corbin. Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to voice their displeasure on WWE's ridiculous booking of Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.

Now that the dust has settled down a bit, let's take a look at three legit reasons why this is a huge swerve on WWE's part and we will not get Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Fans aren't high on Corbin in the least

Corbin regularly gets on the crowd's nerves with his antics

There are some Superstars who get cheered, while there's a bunch that gets booed. Baron Corbin, on the other hand, is someone who the fans genuinely despise.

Raw's ratings hit a record low when Corbin was the acting General Manager of Raw. The fans were clearly disinterested in seeing him on their TV screens, and the situation hasn't changed one bit.

Corbin has spent the past few months attacking Braun Strowman and a bunch of babyfaces, without ever getting a payoff, until The Shield put him, Lashley and McIntyre down at Fastlane.

The mere idea of Corbin being featured in a marquee match at Mania is ridiculous at this point.

#2 Kurt Angle is aware that this is not what the fans want

Angle deserves so much more

Kurt Angle took to Instagram after his match was announced. He stated on the photo caption that he knows very well that this isn't a popular decision, but this is what we're getting.

Angle had recently expressed his desire to wrestle John Cena or a young newcomer. Corbin is neither of those, and isn't exactly known for his wrestling skills. The visual of Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin going toe to toe in front of 80,000 fans at MetLife Stadium is a scary one.

There's no way the fans at WrestleMania are going to cheer for this match, except when Angle locks in the Ankle Lock and makes Corbin tap out. Barring those few moments, this match is going to get a mild reaction at best.

