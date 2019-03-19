×
4 reasons Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 is a huge mistake

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
475   //    19 Mar 2019, 12:58 IST

The match is set for Mania
The match is set for Mania

The WWE Universe had been waiting for tonight's edition of WWE Raw with bated breath. WWE's official website had already confirmed that Kurt Angle would be revealing the name of his WrestleMania opponent on tonight's Raw episode.

Angle came out to the ring and announced that he would be continuing his retirement tour with another match on Raw. He added that his opponent at WrestleMania 35 would be Baron Corbin.

The Chicago crowd watched in stunned silence as the name was announced. Angle went on to face Chad Gable and managed to score another win by making the rookie tap out to the Ankle Lock.

Also read: Angle's wife reacts to his WrestleMania opponent

Kurt Angle's retirement match against Corbin is set for WrestleMania, in one of the most controversial WWE decisions in recent memory. Let's take a look at four reasons why this match is a huge mistake on WWE's part.

#4 The reaction to the announcement was terrible

The typical fan reaction to Angle's announcement
The typical fan reaction to Angle's announcement

As soon as Angle announced that he was going to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, the crowd responded terribly, with a bunch of boos thrown in for good measure.

The Chicago crowd is known for being some of the most rabid fans in the world, who aren't afraid to voice their opinion on WWE's booking decisions. Tonight wasn't any different as the crowd clearly seemed disinterested in Corbin being the mystery opponent for Angle at Mania.

#3 The WWE Universe was expecting someone else

Cena was rumoured to be Angle's Mania opponent
Cena was rumoured to be Angle's Mania opponent

Ever since Angle announced last week that he was going to retire at WrestleMania, fans began speculating on the possibility of a returning John Cena.

The storyline was as perfect as it possibly could be. Cena wrestled Kurt Angle in his first match in WWE in 2002. Angle wrestling Cena in his final match would have brought their story to a full circle.

Additionally, Cena raised fans' expectations by posting Kurt Angle's photograph on his Instagram. Angle recently did a Q&A session on his official Facebook page. He went on to state that he would love to wrestle John Cena in his final match at WrestleMania 35. All those expectations came crumbling down tonight.

Also read: Top NXT Superstar challenges Angle for Mania match

1 / 2 NEXT
