3 Reasons why Drew McIntyre missed WWE RAW after Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre was reportedly upset and frustrated after his elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble match and left the building even before the bout was over. The Scottish Warrior was expected to appear on RAW on Netflix on Monday to address what happened at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion wasn't part of the red brand this week and didn't appear on RAW. As WWE didn't provide an update on why he was absent, we will examine three reasons that could explain Drew's absence after the Royal Rumble.

#3. He was taken off TV after he aired his frustration backstage

As we said, The Scottish Warrior wasn't happy with what happened at the Men's Royal Rumble, as he was eliminated and missed the chance to clinch a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre was frustrated backstage, reportedly mainly with LA Knight and how he handled the spot of McIntyre's elimination. Even though the Megastar didn't face any heat for what happened in the match, Drew Mcintyre's behavior afterward could force WWE Creative to pull him off TV for a while as a sanction for airing his frustrations backstage.

#2. He was given time off

It is not unusual for wrestlers to take time off after premium live events to recover from injuries or prepare for their next feud. The former World Heavyweight Champion could be doing just that.

Drew McIntyre took a couple of months off after his rivalry with CM Punk before returning to start a new feud, this time with the members of The OG Bloodline.

With that in mind, this could be the case with Drew this time, meaning that WWE will keep him off for a while during the Road to WrestleMania before coming back for his next feud, whether this is to deal with Damian Priest or to enter the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada on March 1, for a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Drew McIntyre could have transferred to SmackDown

This appears to be the most likely scenario, especially after what happened at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. The Scottish Warrior is expected to start a feud with Damian Priest, and the spot at the Rumble, where Priest eliminated McIntyre, seemingly happened, so the two superstars kick off their rivalry.

Therefore, as part of the WWE Transfer Window, Drew McIntyre could have transferred to SmackDown, meaning that he should appear on the show this week and confront The Punisher.

At the same time, Drew seemingly has unfinished business with LA Knight, after what happened at the Rumble. He is expected to feud with both Priest and Knight, but WWE Creative appears to prioritize the feud between the two former World Heavyweight Champions.

That said, it remains to be seen whether The Scottish Warrior will be on SmackDown this Friday and what he will say regarding the Royal Rumble and his early elimination that prevented him from getting a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

