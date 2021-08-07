3 Reasons why Finn Balor should be added to the SummerSlam main event & 3 he shouldn't

Finn Balor was the main babyface on the August 6th episode of SmackDown, as John Cena wasn't there. He had a big chip on his shoulder from the previous week.

As you probably know, Balor was a second away from putting the pen to paper last week to make a SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns official. However, Baron Corbin attacked him and tried to secure the match himself to get out of his horrid financial state at the moment.

John Cena took advantage and signed his name, which was sufficient enough for Adam Pearce to make the SummerSlam main event between Reigns and Cena.

Balor defeated Baron Corbin on this week's SmackDown and post-match said that he would go through Cena (again) if he has to. Here are a few reasons why Finn Balor should be added to the SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and John Cena and a few why he shouldn't:

#3. Finn Balor should be added: The Prince's story has been more entertaining on SmackDown

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena doesn't need much to sell itself. It's the main event of what WWE anticipates will be the biggest pay-per-view of 2021 as 60,000+ fans are expected in the Allegiant Stadium - far more than the 25,000+ that attended WrestleMania 37 on each night.

With that said, there hasn't been much back-and-forth between Reigns and Cena except for a couple of promos. It's a bit surprising since as of this writing, SummerSlam is just two weeks away.

Finn Balor returned to SmackDown and the main roster in the first show back with the crowds. After a successful second stint on NXT that lasted nearly two years, he jumped right back in the mix.

But it isn't the same Balor. In his promo this week, he said that Finn Balor two years ago would have smiled and brushed off the situation. This is a more serious, intense, and focused Balor that could become a huge star if handled well.

In a way, he probably needed the 21-month stint on NXT to gain his momentum back. Balor easily defeated Baron Corbin after refusing his apology and made a big statement.

Finn Balor deserves to be added to the SummerSlam main event because his storyline on SmackDown has been more entertaining than the main Roman Reigns-John Cena feud.

