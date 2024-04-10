3 reasons why Jey Uso must win the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest

Jey Uso will be Damian Priest's first opponent after the latter successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Although the match is unexpected, it'll certainly be one that could lead to many outcomes for whoever wins.

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso battled Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to determine who would be Damian Priest's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Just as The Scottish Warrior was about to win the match, CM Punk cost his rival once again, allowing Jey to secure the win.

For this list, we will look at three reasons why Jey Uso should win the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest.

#3. It will help Jey Uso prove his legitimacy as a singles star

Jey Uso has successfully managed to distance himself from The Bloodline after leaving SmackDown and having a notable singles run on Monday Night RAW. He has already challenged for multiple singles titles but has never succeeded. His upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match could be the way to finally do so.

Damian is also a good challenge for Jey in general. The Archer of Infamy is a former United States and Undisputed Tag Team Champion and has had several memorable performances and feuds in the last couple of years.

#2. Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight title could open more possibilities for interesting feuds

Expand Tweet

Main Event Jey has faced the majority of the roster throughout his run, but not a lot of them in singles matches. However, if he wins the World Heavyweight Title, he could run it all back with a new vibe.

Jey has always been an underdog, but that status would change if he becomes the champion. He could feud with Roman Reigns again with Jey finally walking in as champion, face Drew in a singles match for the title, and much more.

#1. It would be interesting to see how The Judgment Day will react to Damian Priest losing

Expand Tweet

While it would be a heartfelt moment for Jey to finally achieve something as big as becoming World Champion, the sweetest part of the victory would be proving to The Bloodline that he can manage to be alone. The aftermath of Damian Priest losing the title and The Judgment Day's reaction to a defeat would be just as interesting.

Although it seems like The Judgment Day has finally begun getting along again, the tension between the members in recent months is hard to deny. Even if the faction is happy about Priest's win and what it means to the group, it should also be remembered that he and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed Tag Team titles recently, so another loss could be devastating.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Who do you think will win between Jey and Damian? Jey Uso Damian Priest 0 votes View Discussion