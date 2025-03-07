3 Reasons why John Cena should dethrone Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41

On Saturday, John Cena finally got his title match at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada. The Cenation Leader will go on to the final WrestleMania of his career and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The 16-time World Champion shocked the WWE Universe with his heel turn. In this article, we take a look at three reasons why John Cena has to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Cody Rhodes has to take time off

Since finishing his story and dethroning Roman Reigns nearly a year ago, The American Nightmare has carried WWE on his shoulders. He has worked almost all premium live events since then and has also appeared on SmackDown almost every week.

As he has repeatedly defended his title over the past year, it might be a good time to drop the championship and take time off.

Cena could hold the title for a few months as part of his farewell tour. The American Nightmare could return in the summer for a rematch with the WWE legend at Money in the Bank or Summerslam, where he could reclaim the title.

#2. John Cena has to win so his heel turn is successful

WWE Universe is still dealing with John Cena's heel turn in the final minutes of the Elimination Chamber. We hadn't seen it from the WWE legend in 20 years, and his alliance with The Rock is a sign that WrestleMania 41 could be the best of all time.

The Cenation Leader could also use his old gimmick (Dr. of Thuganomics), and his heel turn would create new angles in his farewell tour.

However, for his character change to be successful, he must become World Champion at WrestleMania 41. This was the main reason behind his turn: to do everything to dethrone Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. He has made it clear that his goal is to make history at WrestleMania 41

Since his farewell tour started in early January, John Cena said he wanted to main event WrestleMania 41 and become World Champion for a record-breaking 17th time.

Cena had said that he would win the Royal Rumble to get a title shot at 'Mania, and after failing to do so, he entered the Chamber as his final chance to get a title shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

He eventually made it and now moves to his final WrestleMania to make history. Even though Cody Rhodes will be out for revenge, the Cenation Leader has the momentum to go all the way and become a record-breaking 17th-time World Champion, completing the ultimate goal of his farewell tour.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to face off in nearly two weeks. Both will be on RAW on Netflix on Monday, March 17.

