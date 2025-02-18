3 Reasons why Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn is happening at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn kicked off Monday Night RAW and cut a promo on his assault by Kevin Owens a couple of weeks ago, challenging KO to a match at the Elimination Chamber. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce entered the ring and told the former Intercontinental Champion that he wouldn't be medically cleared to compete at the Chamber.

Still, Zayn insisted on facing Owens in an unsanctioned match on Saturday, March 1, and Pearce eventually booked the match for the Elimination Chamber, even if Sami is not 100% ready to compete.

With that in mind, we take a look at three reasons why WWE Creative made the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match official for the Elimination Chamber.

#3. It could set the stage for a rematch at WrestleMania 41

It was unlikely that WWE Creative would choose to book this match for WrestleMania 41, as 'Mania is still almost two months away. Additionally, it will be quite some time before the two superstars face off against each other.

Scheduling the match for the Elimination Chamber would help add a new angle to the rivalry between the two former best friends and allow for a rematch at WrestleMania 41, no matter what the outcome of the match at the Chamber would be, and since neither of the two will compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All for a World Championship.

#2. Randy Orton could return and set the stage for a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

It's been three months since The Viper has been out of action due to a piledriver from Kevin Owens on SmackDown. However, he is now set to come back to WWE and the Elimination Chamber seems to be the perfect spot for his comeback.

Randy Orton might show up and cost Kevin Owens his match against Sami Zayn, as this is an unsanctioned match, meaning there will be no disqualifications, no count-outs, and anyone can get involved.

Thus, Orton could help Sami Zayn win and then challenge Kevin Owens to a major match at WrestleMania 41, where he can take his revenge.

#1. Elimination Chamber takes place in Toronto, Canada

This is the final Premium Live Event before WrestleMania, and it will also be the last time John Cena competes at the Elimination Chamber. However, it wouldn't make much sense for WWE not to include Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the event.

The reason is that the Elimination Chamber will take place in their home country of Canada and this appears to be the perfect place for them to write the next chapter in their rivalry. It would also make things even more exciting for WWE fans at an event where the challengers for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 will be decided.

