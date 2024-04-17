3 reasons why Matt Hardy is most likely to return to WWE with Bo Dallas or Uncle Howdy

WWE fans have been buzzing lately. World Wrestling Entertainment under the Triple H regime has been on fire, with more exciting stories and better writing than ever before. While creativity is subjective, business is booming, and there is no denying that.

Part of the reason fans are so enthralled with the product is the layers of storytelling and how those stories are being told. This arguably started with The Bloodline angle but was taken to new heights with the infamous White Rabbit campaign that led to the return of Bray Wyatt in 2022.

Fast forward almost two years, and the campaign has seemingly returned. There have been several teasers pointing to what is likely the return of Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy. The spooky teasers certainly point to Dallas continuing what was started with his late brother.

There is a chance Uncle Howdy isn't coming alone, however. In fact, there's a strong chance that WWE legend Matt Hardy will return by his side. This article will look at a handful of reasons why The Woken One could be back sooner rather than later.

Below are three reasons why Matt Hardy is most likely to return to WWE with Bo Dallas or Uncle Howdy.

#3. He is no longer with All Elite Wrestling

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy leaving WWE in 2020 was a surprise to many fans, but the legendary star believed that there was more opportunity awaiting him in All Elite Wrestling. While Matt undoubtedly had some big moments in the promotion, he's likely disappointed by his run there.

Despite promises of creative freedom, Matt's character never truly took off in AEW. In fact, he bounced around between Broken, Big Money Matt, and Extreme Matt Hardy, without anything truly settling in. As a result, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has reportedly left Tony Khan's wrestling promotion.

Now that Matt is no longer tied down with AEW, there is a big chance that he could return home to WWE. If he does, he'll be doing it without Jeff Hardy, who signed with All Elite Wrestling much later. With no connections to the Jacksonville-based company and no link to The Hardy Boyz, returning alongside Uncle Howdy makes a lot of sense.

#2. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have a lot of history together in the WWE

Expand Tweet

It is clear that Uncle Howdy will pay tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas, the man behind the mask, is Bray's brother, and he'll want to make his next run special in honor of the former WWE Champion.

As a result, everything Uncle Howdy will do will likely be linked to The Eater of Worlds in some way. For that very reason, Matt Hardy returning to WWE as part of a Wyatt 6 stable of some kind makes sense. Hardy has a lot of history with the legendary Wyatt.

The two were initially rivals, as they fought on multiple occasions, including in an Ultimate Deletion Match. Later on, though, the pair bonded and became a tag team known as The Deleters of Worlds.

As a tag team, Wyatt and Hardy managed to defeat Cesaro and Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team Titles. While they didn't hold the gold for a long time, their bond is forever there. If Bo aims to honor Bray, it only makes sense for Matt to be there by his side in doing so.

#1. He has teased a potential WWE return on social media

Expand Tweet

The final reason why Matt Hardy will likely return to WWE by Uncle Howdy's side comes down to social media. Simply put, the savvy and cunning Hardy has been teasing being involved with the new White Rabbit-style viral campaign currently taking place on WWE TV.

A QR code flashed during an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW recently. Matt Hardy later posted about it, cryptically hinting that he may be part of whatever is brewing with the mysterious Uncle Howdy. He then recently posted a throwback from when he teamed up with Bray and the duo defeated FTR on RAW. This could be yet another hint.

It is certainly possible that Hardy is just teasing and he's not actually going to return, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that this could all be deliberate. Matt may be messing with the fans, but with something as serious as honoring the late Bray Wyatt, that feels unlikely. All of these teasers must be leading to something big.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want to see Matt Hardy return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback