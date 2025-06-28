3 Reasons why OG Bloodline member rejected joining Solo Sikoa before WWE Night of Champions

This week on SmackDown, the WWE Universe witnessed Jimmy Uso outright rejecting Solo Sikoa's invitation to rejoin The Bloodline. Big Jim was a member of The OG Bloodline faction that defeated Bronson Reed and The New Bloodline, consisting of Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, in the Men's WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jimmy suffered a huge upset at the hands of JC Mateo on last night's episode of The Blue Brand. Following the bout, Solo Sikoa extended an offer to the 39-year-old star, inviting him to rejoin The Bloodline with open arms. However, Uso responded by slapping his real-life brother, only to be ambushed by Mateo from behind. As the heels looked to put down Big Jim, the reigning United States Champion, Jacob Fatu charged to his rescue, clearing the ring.

While the Bloodline saga has always been a whirlwind of twists and turns, the former WWE Tag Team Champion's decision adds yet another layer to the unfolding drama.

Let's delve into the three most compelling reasons why Jimmy Uso might have chosen to stand his ground against The Street Champion, potentially setting the stage for an even more explosive future:

#3. Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu could be the next dominant WWE duo

Perhaps the most electrifying possibility would be that Jimmy Uso deliberately distanced himself from Solo Sikoa to forge an entirely new and dangerous alliance with The Samoan Werewolf. Given that Fatu is already the US Champion, his alliance with Jimmy Uso could refine the tag team landscape on SmackDown.

This pairing could offer a blend of high-flying agility and raw power, presenting a unique challenge to every duo on the WWE roster. Their immediate chemistry was evident when even Jimmy Uso saved Jacob and took out Solo.

Having both previously held Tag Team Championships, pursuing The Street Profits could offer new matchups and an engaging storyline, allowing them to emerge from The Bloodline's shadow.

#2. The road to the reunion of The Usos

Jey Uso made a name for himself as a singles competitor on Monday Night RAW by capturing both the Intercontinental Championship and World Heavyweight Title on separate occasions in over a year. After The YEET Master dropped the world championship to Gunther, there has been speculation regarding a possible reunion of The Usos, maybe this is the time to pull the trigger.

While a new tag team with Jacob Fatu is an exciting prospect, Jimmy Uso's rejection could also be the crucial first step towards a long-awaited reunion with his twin brother. The emotional turmoil surrounding Jimmy and Jey's separation has been a cornerstone of WWE programming for quite some time, and the fans are clamoring for The Usos to stand side-by-side once more.

By refusing Solo Sikoa, Big Jim demonstrated that his loyalty isn't to the fractured Bloodline but perhaps to the foundation bond he shared with Main Event Jey. This act could mark a true turning point in The Bloodline saga, with The Usos potentially returning as a united front, ready to reclaim their dominance and set things right.

#1. Solo Sikoa to add new Bloodline member at WWE Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso's rejection

The refusal of The OG Bloodline member to join forces with his real-life brother has opened up a spot in Solo Sikoa's group. This vacancy could serve as the perfect catalyst for the long-rumored WWE debut of Hikuleo, the powerful brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The 34-year-old has been signed to the Stamford-based promotion for some time but has yet to make his televised appearance.

Reports have indicated Hikuleo has been spotted backstage and has even worked dark matches, suggesting that his main roster debut is imminent. With Night of Champions on the horizon and Solo Sikoa scheduled to lock horns with Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, the timing couldn't be better. If the former Tribal Chief is to maintain his power and credibility after Jimmy Uso's rejection, he needs a new, imposing enforcer by his side.

Hikuleo, with his impressive size and family ties, fits the bill perfectly. His introduction could dramatically alter the landscape of The Bloodline storyline and provide a fresh face for the WWE fans to either cheer or boo. The Young Gun could step in and make an immediate impact, potentially even assisting Solo Sikoa in winning the US Title at Night of Champions.

What The Street Champion has planned for his title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be revealed in due course, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

