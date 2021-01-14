Whenever fans talk about the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, Randy Orton is always on the list. He is one of the only two wrestlers who have held the WWE Championship ten or more times. (John Cena has also accomplished that feat.)

In 2020, Randy Orton mostly wrestled as a heel. He was active throughout the year, as he was featured in remarkable matches at WWE WrestleMania, Backlash, and TLC. Overall, "The Viper" was one of the top stars on WWE RAW. He had compelling rivalries with Edge, Drew McIntyre, and Bray Wyatt. Orton's remarkable promos were unparalleled, and he also earned a lot of praise for his acting skills.

Orton captured his fourteenth world title in 2020 when he defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell. Looking back on his successful year, it's difficult to say that any other WWE superstar matched Randy Orton's performance in 2020.

Here's a look at the top three reasons why Randy Orton was the best WWE wrestler in 2020.

#3. Randy Orton was consistently featured as a main eventer

Orton renews his rivalry agains Edge Orton vs Edge at Backlash was advertised as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Orton is one of the safest wrestlers WWE has ever had, and that might be one of the reasons why WWE paired him with Edge. WWE wanted to keep "The Rated R Superstar" safe, so it paired him with Orton. Earlier in his career, "The Viper" struggled to stay healthy. But now, Orton rarely gets injured. In 2020, he wrestled at almost every pay-per-view show.

He competed in the Royal Rumble Match in January, and he faced Edge in a heated Last Match Standing match at WrestleMania 36 in April. He then took a little time off, and he returned after WWE Money in the Bank to continue his feud with Edge.

The two rivals competed in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Of All Time" at WWE Backlash. "The Viper" won this bout, so he turned his attention to the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. After a few unsuccessful challenges, Orton won the title when he defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match in October.

Though Orton lost the title a few weeks later, he quickly entered a fascinating feud with Bray Wyatt.

In short, "The Apex Predator" was featured on WWE shows for the majority of 2020. With this prominence, he was undeniably one of the top stars of the year. Orton was even nominated for the Superstar of the Year Slammy Award in December. Few 40-year-old Superstars have accomplished so much success in one calendar year.

#2. Randy Orton regularly put on amazing matches

Orton 'burns' the Fiend in the Firefly Inferno match

Randy Orton competed in various matches in 2020. He wrestled in a Last Man Standing Match, a Hell in a Cell Match, and even a Firefly Inferno Match. On paper, these bouts were quite unique, but they all had one thing in common. "The Viper" shined in all of them.

Orton's Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 was one of the best matches of the night. The rematch at WWE Backlash was widely praised, though it was impossible for the bout to live up to the hype WWE surrounded it with.

Orton's match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was a brutal battle that thrilled the fans. Orton then competed in the first-ever Firefly Inferno match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. This match was buzzworthy, and it remains a highlight of 2020.

Randy Orton is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the industry. "Get a look at greatness," Orton once famously said. He can easily elevate a match, and it always feels like Orton is at the peak of his career. "The Viper" never loses his form.

#1. Randy Orton brilliantly targeted legends

Randy Orton is the best when he is the Legend Killer

In 2020, "The Legend Killer" returned when Randy Orton started taking out every legend he could get his hands on.

First, Orton tried to end Edge's career again by crushing his skull with two chairs. As the reborn "Legend Killer," Orton battled Edge in the best rivalry of the year. Once Edge suffered an injury, "The Viper" shifted gears and targeted other legends.

He viciously attacked icons like The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair. But the legends got their revenge during Orton's rivalry with McIntyre. Orton also started using the Punt Kick again, a move that WWE banned a few years ago.

Though he pivoted away from legendary targets during his feud with Bray Wyatt, b"The Legend Killer" mocked Flair, Mark Henry and other stars on WWE RAW Legends Night.

Randy Orton is one of the best heels of all time. His work throughout 2020 proved that he's unrivalled in his ability to gain genuine heat. From his exemplary in-ring performances to his world-class promos, Orton certainly deserves to be considered the best WWE Superstar of 2020.