3 reasons why Roman Reigns should recruit Zilla Fatu in The Bloodline

When news broke that Zilla Fatu of the Anoa'i family, son of WWE legend Umaga, had begun training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, it was a no-brainer that the WWE Universe linked him directly to The Bloodline.

The Bloodline has long been WWE's most dominant faction. Their ranking is debatable, but undoubtedly one of the top five greatest of all time.

Along with tag champs The Usos, who were deservingly placed as #1 tag team of 2022 by PWI, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and fairly new recruit Solo Sikoa, the tyranny of undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still going strong.

Read on as we look at three strong reasons why Roman Reigns should recruit Zilla Fatu to his faction.

#3. Another layer to The Bloodline story in 2023

The Head of the Table directs his family to glory

WWE may have plans for The Bloodline to remain on top of the mountain in 2023, all the way into WrestleMania 40. That's a totally plausible scenario. If so, the company may want to change things up a bit to keep the story fresh.

If the Rock isn't the one to dethrone Reigns, WWE is smart enough to have Roman Reigns stay on top for as long as he can because he is the breadwinner of the company. There are still more layers to The Bloodline's story that is yet to be explored.

With a major possibility circling around the internet of The Usos dropping the Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, The Bloodline may need something to bounce back from a huge loss like that.

Enter Zilla Fatu. He'd bring intrigue and add another layer to the family's story, thus keeping all parties involved relevant throughout the year 2023.

#2. Sami Zayn may be on his way out sooner rather than later, thus a more appropriate replacement

A tag team championship run in the horizon for Owens & Zayn

When The Honorary Uce inevitably leaves the faction, The Bloodline will have strong opposition in the form of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and a void to fill.

Zilla Fatu is not an Honorary Uce as he is a true-blood-related family member, and that is enough for an introduction to the stable.

#1. Zilla Fatu will be on the map joining The Bloodline

His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. https://t.co/uBmPqpznqF

In September 2022, Solo Sikoa was recruited by Reigns after the former interrupted the world title match at WWE Clash at the Castle in favor of The Tribal Chief.

Along the lines of Sikoa's introduction, who seems to be doing well and is destined for bigger and better things in WWE, Fatu can easily make a statement by joining The Bloodline. In due time, both Solo Sikoa and Zilla Fatu can win titles of their own.

Regular appearances on television will help Fatu get in sync with the WWE Universe along the way.

He does not have to win any belts immediately. Still, simply the exposure of Reigns and clan would suffice for the newest member of the Anoa'i family stable to get in touch with his character and polish his in-ring skills along the way.

Hence, Zilla Fatu is a fitting addition to The Bloodline in 2023.

