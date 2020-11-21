3 Reasons why Roman Reigns should win at Survivor Series and 3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should

The original plan for Survivor Series 2020 was to have a WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion Interbrand match between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns. On the latest edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre left the fans astonished when he defeated Orton to win the WWE title for the second time in his career.

Now, we are mere days away from one of the most anticipated matches in recent memory. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre aren't exactly strangers and have previously locked horns in the ring. This time though, the characters are completely different, with Reigns being a ruthless heel and McIntyre being a good guy. This is one match that has left the fans wondering as to who would take the fall. In this list, we will take a look at three reasons why Roman Reigns should come out victorious on Sunday, and three reasons why Drew McIntyre should.

#6 Why Roman Reigns should win: It would make for a solid brag while recruiting potential members in the future

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Rumors have been running around for a while now that Roman Reigns is going to lead a stable on WWE SmackDown. The seeds for the same were planted back at WWE Hell in A Cell, soon after which Jey Uso aligned with Reigns. In the near future, if Roman Reigns looks to add more members to his faction, he will have a pretty solid point to put across if he beats McIntyre on Sunday.

A Roman Reigns-led faction has tons of potential

When a Superstar is the most dominant guy on his own roster, and also manages to defeat the top champion on the other brand, there's zero doubt at that point in regards to his status as WWE's top guy. Reigns will have no issues recruiting more people in his faction, who would be more than willing to join him knowing that there's nobody out there to stop him.