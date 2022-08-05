Shaking up the division, future clash with a rival - 3 reasons why Ronda Rousey turned heel at SummerSlam 2022

Ronda Rousey attacked both Liv Morgan and the match referee at SummerSlam. Many thought that it was a full-blown heel turn due to her actions.

What was lost in the shuffle was that Rousey fell victim to a mistake made by the referee. He had his head down to make the three count and couldn't see Morgan tapping out to the armbar.

While her actions were heel-like at the time, it could also be Ronda's frustration. The Baddest Woman on the Planet, however, might still be turning heel. Considering her ruthless demeanor, it's hard to get the fans to root for Rousey against the likes of Liv Morgan and other faces.

The WWE Universe will cheer and boo for whomever they want, so it might be the right time to switch things up for the former UFC fighter. WWE did fine Rousey for assaulting an official. On the Road to SummerSlam, the former Champion randomly attacked stars like Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Doudrop.

These assaults can be interpreted as the onset of a heel turn. Her actions at SummerSlam showed that she could soon be a heel. But why did she possibly turn heel at SummerSlam? Here are three reasons to support her turn at SummerSlam.

#3 A Rousey heel turn shakes up the SmackDown Women's Division

Morgan's title win has changed things on SmackDown.

The women's division on SmackDown has been in a strange state since last summer. Becky Lynch was the SmackDown Champion this time last year, but she switched places with Charlotte Flair during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Toni Storm left WWE last summer while Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended after a walkout. That left an already thin division in an even rougher shape. Those moves left Flair as the top dog until Rousey returned and won the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Morgan winning the title from Rousey was a pleasant surprise as she is beloved by the fans. The dynamics of the SmackDown roster needed to change, and Morgan's win helped the process. Rousey was one of the top faces, along with Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Aliyah. Meanwhile, Flair, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi, and Xia Li are the heels.

Rousey's heel turn allows her character to be more ruthless. She can randomly assault anyone in the division and could even team up with Natalya and/or Shayna Baszler. Changes to both divisions need to be made, so Rousey turning heel could be the first in a series of modifications to SmackDown's women's division.

#2 Rousey wanted to return to WWE as a heel

In her absence from WWE, Rousey took some shots at professional wrestling and its fanbase. It's unclear whether her comments were in jest or if they represented her true feelings.

Because of those comments, Rousey thought she'd return to a chorus of boos. Bookers wanted her to be a face, and when she returned at Royal Rumble 2022, she was cheered. Being away from WWE usually elicits cheers for a returning performer, which happened for the former UFC star.

Rousey mentioned in one interview that she thought she was coming back as a heel. Her actions at SummerSlam could have been the start of the turn she wanted. Some stars are better at being a face or a heel, and The Baddest Woman on the Planet is definitely a better villain.

#1 There were two big turns at SummerSlam

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The Man will come back around soon. The Man will come back around soon. https://t.co/KzSeSKtFW9

As Rousey turned heel at SummerSlam, her main rival, Becky Lynch, turned face. Big Time Becks shook Bianca Belair's hand after she lost to The EST of WWE. She also stood by Belair's side once Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai arrived on the scene.

WWE fans have not been treated to a singles match between Lynch and Rousey. It could have happened at Survivor Series a few years ago, but The Man was injured and replaced by Flair. The Queen was also randomly added to what was supposed to be a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35.

Reports have stated that the two rivals will face off at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. If that happens, Lynch has to be the face. Fans have been cheering for her even during her recent run as a heel.

To offset that, Rousey had to turn heel at some point. Since Morgan is a fan favorite, it made sense for her turn to be at Morgan's expense at SummerSlam.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far