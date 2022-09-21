3 Reasons why stripping Solo Sikoa of the WWE NXT North American Title was a bad idea & 2 why it's the right call

WWE star Solo Sikoa was stripped of the NXT North American Championship by Shawn Michaels, who has taken on an authority role with the developmental brand. The Heartbreak Kid noted that Sikoa wasn't an option for the fan poll. With initial winner Wes Lee getting attacked, last week's title match was unsanctioned.

The Street Champion has now been sent off to the main roster without a title. As a member of The Bloodline, he may look out of place without a championship belt around his waist.

Was it really the right call for WWE to strip him of NXT gold? Here are two reasons why WWE made the correct choice in taking the title off of Sikoa and three reasons why the company made a bad decision.

#5. Bad Idea: WWE just gave up a prime advertising spot for NXT

It's clear that not as many people watch NXT as they watch WWE's main programs, RAW and SmackDown. One way the company could have promoted its developmental brand would be to advertise it around the waist and shoulder of a member of The Bloodline.

The promotion has just thrown away a prime advertising spot for NXT, one that could have helped increase brand recognition. There may be no better way to push brand awareness than by association with WWE's hottest commodity, which is currently Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

WWE could attempt to rectify this missed opportunity by calling up the Undisputed NXT Champion Bron Breakker to challenge The Bloodline. But until that possibility plays out, the promotion has currently missed a big opportunity by not advertising a NXT title as part of The Bloodline.

#4. Good Idea: Solo Sikoa transitions to being a full-time member of WWE's main roster

After Sikoa was stripped of his NXT title, HBK sent him off to RAW, SmackDown, or wherever his journey would take him. With the North American Title no longer in his possession, The Street Champion is no longer associated with the developmental brand.

Solo Sikoa has been officially promoted to WWE's main roster, with the company trusting that he no longer needs to hone his craft in their developmental territory. Triple H has placed his faith in the youngest member of The Bloodline.

Being promoted with a mid-card NXT title on the main roster might make Sikoa look like a minor league player. Having him featured as a prominent, full-time member of SmackDown and/or RAW might just be what Sikoa needs to advance his career.

#3. Bad Idea: Titles are a big deal for The Bloodline

The main way that The Bloodline imposes its dominance on the WWE locker room is through the conquest of divisions and the obtaining of championships. This group doesn't just want to win titles, they look to have a stranglehold on belts, holding them for long periods of time.

When the 29-year-old Solo Sikoa brought the NXT North American Title to SmackDown to showcase alongside his Bloodline brethren, Sikoa looked natural. But without championship gold around his waist, The Street Champion may look out of place in The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over two years, while The Usos have held tag team gold for over a year. They're both dual champions across their respective divisions.

Where does that leave Sikoa who was just forced to vacate his NXT title?

#2. Bad Idea: Solo Sikoa could have benefited from more time in NXT

Solo Sikoa is on his way out of NXT, but he arguably could have benefitted from more polish down in Orlando. Sikoa was impressive as an in-ring competitor on the developmental brand, but he never truly got a chance to showcase his abilities as one of the brand's top stars.

Only a week after capturing the North American Title from Carmelo Hayes, Sikoa was forced to vacate the gold. The Bloodline member never had his chance to shine as a champion in NXT, as WWE has been transitioning him to becoming a full-time main roster member since Clash at the Castle.

Instead of continuing to hone his craft, Sikoa has been pushed into the deep end alongside The Bloodline. Time will tell whether he's able to swim with the sharks.

#1. Good Idea: Solo Sikoa could quickly become a serious contender for Intercontinental & United States Titles

Bobby Lashley (L); Solo Sikoa (C); Gunther (R)

Without getting distracted by an NXT title, Solo Sikoa can focus on forging his legacy as a member of WWE's main roster. While the NXT North American Championship definitely has prestige, it doesn't come close to the legacy of the Intercontinental and United States Titles.

Presently, under the leadership of Triple H, WWE has attempted to renew interest in the main roster's mid-card singles titles. As the company attempts to better present these two titles, they seemingly don't want the North American Title hanging over their shoulders.

Sikoa successfully defended the North American title against Madcap Moss on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. But does he have what it will take to topple US Champion Bobby Lashley and Intercontinental Champion Gunther? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Solo Sikoa moving to the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

