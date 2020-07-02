3 Reasons why WWE should avoid signing Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard is widely regarded to be one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

Tessa Blanchard created history earlier this year by winning the IMPACT World title.

Blanchard with the IMPACT World Championship

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed a few days ago that they have terminated the contract of the reigning IMPACT World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, and stripped her of the IMPACT World Championship. A contract dispute between Blanchard and IMPACT is being cited as the reason for her departure from the company.

Tessa Blanchard has been stripped of the Impact World Championship and terminated from her contract. https://t.co/KCsTxEAenA — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) June 26, 2020

Some reports have stated that Tessa Blanchard refused to send promos from Mexico, where she resides with her fiancee, Daga. Tessa Blanchard's current contract was reportedly on the verge of expiring and IMPACT'S management felt that she was holding their World Title hostage. She was initially scheduled to defend her World Championship at IMPACT'S upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Earlier this year, Tessa Blanchard created history when she defeated Sami Callihan at IMPACT's Hard to Kill event to become the World Champion. Tessa Blanchard's win made her the first woman to hold the IMPACT World Championship.

Regarded by many as one of the best women's wrestlers on the planet, the daughter of Tully Blanchard had previously worked for WWE as an enhancement talent and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Following her departure from IMPACT, there have been numerous reports suggesting that Vince McMahon & Co might be interested in signing the now-former IMPACT World Champion.

Here are three reasons why WWE should avoid signing the third-generation wrestler.

#3 Tessa Blanchard's past with the company

Blanchard and Kairi Sane

As mentioned before, Tessa Blanchard had worked for WWE as an enhancement talent and as a competitor in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. She was eliminated in the first round by eventual winner, Kairi Sane. Blanchard also sporadically worked in NXT as an enhancement talent in matches against Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella.

Many felt that Tessa Blanchard would be given a development deal following her performance in the tournament, but the company choose to not sign her. It was reported back then that WWE didn't sign Blanchard due to concerns they had regarding her attitude.

While she has most certainly grown as a performer and as a person over the past few years, will WWE be willing to overlook their experience with the Blanchard and bring her back into the fold?

#2 WWE's stacked Women's roster

WWE has the most stacked women's roster in the business today

WWE has the most staked women's roster in the world. While one can most certainly argue about the booking of some of the talent, the sheer amount of female superstars contracted to the company is the highest in their history.

NXT's women's division is widely considered by many to be one of the best in the business. While a big name like Tessa Blanchard will most certainly bolster the division, we don't see any reason why the company should sign her at this time.

First off, there are a lot of female Superstars, on all three brands that are talented and experienced as Tessa Blanchard, who are yet to receive their moment under the sun.

Names like Mercedes Martinez, Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott ( just to name a few) haven't even scratched the surface when it comes to what they can do within the company and for the Women's division.

These Superstars are waiting for that one opportunity that would take them to the next level and judging by their talent, the sky is the limit for these ladies.

The addition of a name like Tessa Blanchard will most likely be a speed breaker for at least some of the Superstars mentioned above. The company, in all likelihood, would prefer pushing someone like Blanchard over them.

Besides, with uncertainty looming over fans attending sporting events, it wouldn't be wise on the company's part to sign a Tessa Blanchard, someone whose free agency will attract attention from all the major wrestling promotions.

#1 The PR Nightmare that will come with signing her

Blanchard has been accused of bullying and racism by a plethora of women's stars

Both Tessa Blanchard and WWE have been in the news for all the wrong reasons throughout the year. WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia has come under heavy criticism ever since the two parties announced their multi-year deal in 2018.

And to be no one's surprise, 2020 was no different. WWE's trip to the Middle-Eastern nation in February once again drew heavy criticism with some of its top names refusing to perform in the oil-rich nation.

WWE's decision to tape shows during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also drawn sharp criticism especially after reports emerged of several of its staff being tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to all of these, WWE releasing a huge chunk of it's contracted superstars following WrestleMania 36 was the biggest blot in the never-ending PR nightmare for the company.

Before her match with Callihan, Tessa Blanchard sent out a tweet encouraging other women in the business to support each other. In what was meant to be warcry for women's wrestling quickly turned into a nightmare for Blanchard.

Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

What followed next was some of the prominent names in Women's Wrestling accusing Tessa Blanchard of racism and bullying. Names like Chelsea Green, Renne Michelle, Allysin Kay, Priscilla Kelly recounted how Blanchard would bully and hurl abuses at her co-workers. This would create quite the snowstorm within the wrestling circle.

Blanchard would later issue a statement categorically denying these allegations.

With Racism being such a hot-button topic all around the world at the moment, it would be a blunder on WWE's part to sign someone like Tessa Blanchard, who has been accused of the same.

WWE is already in hot water due to its handling of the COVID-19 situation, signing Tessa Blanchard will only add to the company's woes.