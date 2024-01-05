3 Royal Rumble records WWE wants you to forget (2024 edition)

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most historic and iconic events in professional wrestling. Several debuts, returns, and unforgettable moments have happened during the Premium Live Event throughout the years. However, the Stamford-based promotion certainly has some moments they'd rather have fans forget.

For this list, we will look at 3 of those Royal Rumble records that the sports entertainment juggernaut wants the fans to forget.

#3. WWE deleted a current AEW star's impressive Royal Rumble record

Aside from the winners of the annual Rumble matches, the most notable and talked about stars that are talked about are the ones who last the longest. A recent example is Gunther.

The Ring General did not win the match, but he still gained many supporters after he lasted 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 25 seconds (71 minutes) in the Rumble match. He is now considered the star who spent the longest in a single Rumble match, breaking Rey Mysterio's record. However, he was able to achieve this due to some help from WWE.

Fans noted that during the 2023 "By The Numbers" video, Daniel Bryan's (aka Bryan Danielson in AEW) record during the Greatest Royal Rumble was erased. During the Saudi Arabia event, he lasted 76 minutes, defeating Rey's record of 62 minutes, but the Stamford-based promotion no longer acknowledges this.

#2. WWE often omits Alberto Del Rio's big win in 2011

The Stamford-based promotion has often incorporated special stipulations and changes into the Royal Rumble matches over the years. In 2016, Roman Reigns had to put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against 29 other men.

In 2011, they introduced one of the biggest Rumbles by including 40 participants, which was eventually won by Alberto Del Rio. Overcoming 39 other competitors to reach the top is an interesting feat, but the Stamford-based promotion doesn't mention this as much when talking about the historic moments and winners of the match.

#1. The 2004 Royal Rumble winner

One star that the Stamford-based promotion avoids talking about or even mentioning is Chris Benoit. Although legends of the sport consider him one of the greatest wrestlers, the circumstances around his death prevent any talks about him in the company. Even fans have cast him out and refused to honor any of his accomplishments in the sport.

To no surprise, the Stamford-based promotion also does the same. WWE advertises Royal Rumble winners as those who have cemented themselves in the history books, but not for Chris Benoit.