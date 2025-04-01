3 Signs Jimmy Uso is back for good with his brother Jey

Jimmy Uso was on RAW on Monday night to take on the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, following a confrontation last week. Things didn't go as planned for the former Tag Team Champion, though, who was brutally assaulted by The Ring General and is expected to be written off TV for a few weeks.

However, stepping up and becoming a part of Jey Uso's rivalry with Gunther could be a sign that he has reunited with his brother for good. Thus, we take a look at three signs that could prove that The Usos are back together in WWE.

#3. He put his brother's good over his own on Monday Night RAW

Jimmy Uso did his best to defeat Gunther and make a statement that would boost his brother's confidence ahead of the World Heavyweight Championship match with the Ring General at WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy had no problem sacrificing and coming to his brother's aid against a dominant opponent like Gunther, who had been undefeated against the Yeet Master in singles action (3-0).

Whether that will help the 2025 Royal Rumble winner remains to be seen, but it certainly made things between Jey Uso and Gunther more personal.

#2. Jimmy didn't care about his own WrestleMania 41 chances but decided to support Jey in his rivalry with Gunther

Jimmy Uso didn't have a clear path to WrestleMania 41, especially after not remaining part of the title picture on SmackDown and having an opportunity to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

So, the former Tag Team Champion put his hopes to compete at 'Mania aside and stepped up to support Jey Uso in his effort to become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

In the meantime, Gunther's brutal assault could lead to WWE Creative writing Jimmy Uso off TV for weeks and having him return either at 'Mania to distract The Ring General in his title match or after the event since he has no clear path for the blockbuster show at the moment.

#1. Jimmy Uso got injured, and this will motivate Jey for WrestleMania 41, leading to him possibly being attached to him going forward

Jey Uso now has another reason to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41, as he will be out for revenge after what the latter did to his brother on RAW.

The Usos' reunion on RAW could mean that no matter what happens at 'Mania and whether or not Jey Uso makes history and becomes World Champion, WWE Creative plans to have the brothers return to the Tag Team Division in parallel with their singles careers.

This would be a massive boost for the Tag Team Division, while it would add a new angle to their singles career, even though WWE plans to continue to push Jey as a top babyface no matter what happens at WrestleMania 41.

