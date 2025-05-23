3 Stars who are open to returning to WWE and 2 who aren’t interested

Since Triple H took over creative control, WWE’s landscape has undergone a powerful transformation. The company has been doing wonders with a massive deal with Netflix, which is also up and running. Under his leadership, the product feels fresh and talent-driven, making WWE the biggest hub of sports entertainment once again.

Several former superstars who once criticized the company are now openly expressing interest in returning. However, not everyone is eager to come back, some stars remain firmly on the outside. Let’s check out a few names who want to return and a few who don’t.

#5. Interested: Ryback

Ryback is one of the most controversial names in the industry. He has dragged WWE’s name out in the media with critical comments multiple times. The star made a name for himself with his dominance in the industry, and since leaving the company, he has taken a shot at the management on social media.

However, the star is now open to returning to the company. In an edition of The Ryback Show a couple of months ago, the star stated that he was open to returning to the company if Triple H and everyone associated with the Vince McMahon era had departed and the Rock had taken control.

#4. Not Interested: Muhammad Hassan

Muhammad Hassan had a brief stint in WWE, but a few backstage behavioral issues led to WWE releasing him from the company. While Hassan has taken a shot at the company numerous times, he has always acknowledged his mistake, which led to his release.

During a recent chat with Fightful, the star stated that he didn’t expect WWE to return to him and ask him for a return. The star also hinted that his career in the industry was over, which made it clear that he was not interested in returning to any promotion.

#3. Interested: Saraya

One of the most popular stars in women’s wrestling, Saraya (f.k.a. Paige), has spent a few years lately in All Elite Wrestling. The star has not often taken a shot at WWE but has always called it her home.

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, the former Divas Champion confirmed that she was open to returning to the Stamford-based company for the first time in over three years. She has made a name for herself with her hard work and dedication to the company, and it won’t be a surprise if the star is brought back to Triple H.

#2. Not Interested: Former WWE Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone (f.k.a Sasha Banks) shockingly walked out of RAW in 2022, and has never made her return since. The star made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and has left no opportunity to take a shot at the Triple H-led company in the past few months.

While Banks was one of the biggest names in the industry during her time in WWE, her recognition and success have dropped massively over the past few months. Considering her comments about the WWE, it is clear that she has no interest in returning to the company in the future.

#1. Interested: Ken Anderson

WWE legend Mr. Kennedy, a.k.a. Ken Anderson, has not been in WWE since being released after having a well-documented issue with Randy Orton. The star has not been in the company for the past 16 years but is now open to a return.

Anderson recently revealed that he initially had no desire to work back then, but was motivated to return now. Fans will have to wait and see if any of these stars get an opportunity to return in the future.

