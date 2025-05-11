WWE has been around for a long time. Through various names, the company has roots dating back 70 years now. Throughout that time, a lot of people have come and gone.

This includes management, as a McMahon doesn't even run the titanic wrestling promotion anymore. It also includes behind-the-scenes workers, on-air staff, and, of course, pro wrestlers, the latter of whom are the lifeblood of the promotion and the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

Nobody can stay with the promotion forever, however. Some names leave, some have their contracts expire, and others are released. Occasionally, these stars return, but oftentimes, they don't. In some cases, the performers are likely to never return in any fashion.

This article will take a look at four names who were released from World Wrestling Entertainment or otherwise left the company and will seemingly never return. This includes names in All Elite Wrestling and someone who claims the company ghosted her.

Below are four released WWE Superstars who will never return.

#4. Carmella was public about her issues with the company

Carmella is a former world champion in WWE. She also held the 24/7 Championship and the Women's Tag Team titles, and she was the first-ever winner of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Unfortunately, Carmella is no longer with the company. While she had been with the promotion since 2013, her contract expired in 2025. WWE opted out of giving her an extension due to time away, and the company did not want to re-sign the former champion.

In the aftermath, Carmella let loose on World Wrestling Entertainment and claimed they ghosted her. While she has softened her stance somewhat since then, the damage is likely done, and a return seems unlikely. Given that the talented performer recently announced that she's pregnant, she likely has moved on with her life anyway.

#3. Ricochet took shots at management

Ricochet is one of the most dynamic and athletic pro wrestlers in the world. He joined WWE in 2018 and while in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, Ricochet managed to hold the Intercontinental Title, the United States Championship, and the North American Championship.

The Human Highlight Reel left WWE last year. He was written off of television by an attack from Bron Breakker in the parking lot and officially left on June 20th. Since then, Ricochet has gone on to join All Elite Wrestling, where he portrays an annoying geek character.

It is clear that the athletic superstar has no intentions to ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He regularly boasts about his own talents, puts down his former company, and even takes serious shots at Nick Khan. It appears to be all but certain that the former Intercontinental Champion will never step foot in a RAW or SmackDown ring again.

#2. Sasha Banks has been publicly anti-WWE

Sasha Banks was one of WWE's most successful female competitors. Not only did she dominate NXT and the Women's Tag Team Title picture, but she is a multi-time world champion. She was even a WrestleMania main eventer.

The Boss shockingly walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022 alongside Naomi. While there were reported negotiations between the parties afterward, she never returned after walking out and was free and clear to compete elsewhere beginning in 2023.

Today, Banks competes as Mercedes Mone for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and, most notably, All Elite Wrestling. Given that she routinely takes shots at World Wrestling Entertainment, it seems unlikely that she will ever return to the company. She seems content ending her career wrestling in Japan and for the smaller but still successful AEW.

#1. Dean Ambrose will never return

Dean Ambrose joined WWE's main roster as a member of The Shield. He went on to hold multiple titles in the company, including the world championship and the United States Title. He was a big part of the promotion.

The Lunatic Fringe left WWE on April 30th, 2019. He has been public about how miserable he was working under Vince McMahon. Ambrose went back to his Jon Moxley name and began to compete in the newly created All Elite Wrestling shortly thereafter.

Moxley re-signed with AEW for five years not too long ago. He wouldn't be able to return until 2027 if he wanted to, and based on his past comments about the promotion, a return isn't likely anything he is interested in. Given that he's also getting older, his time in the ring may be winding down anyway, thus making a return even more unlikely.

