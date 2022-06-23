3 SummerSlam matches that have already been teased

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on last week's SmackDown. His shocking appearance set up the main event for this year's SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief will defend the Unified Championship against the Beast in a Last Man Standing match.

While the main event is now set, the rest of the card still needs to take shape. This will likely happen following Money in the Bank on July 2nd. Fans will know which stars hold the all-important briefcases as well as which champions still hold their titles.

Even though Money in the Bank is next on the schedule, there have been allusions to possible matches for SummerSlam. Here are three instances where potential bouts for SummerSlam have been teased.

#3 Riddle and Seth Rollins started a program on the latest RAW

Riddle has battled The Bloodline for the better part of two months. He lost his WWE Universal Championship match to Reigns on last week's SmackDown. When he returned to action on RAW, he lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Omos.

After his loss on Monday, Seth Rollins came down to the ring to rub salt in Riddle's wounds. He mocked how The Original Bro has done nothing but lose lately. The Visionary then attacked the former RAW Tag Team Champion and stomped him.

The two stars have had brief interactions in WWE as they have usually been on different brands. One such moment was when Rollins 'sacrificed' himself to Sheamus at Survivor Series 2020, so he wouldn't have to deal with Riddle.

That was two years ago, but they are now both on RAW. Both stars are among the best in-ring workers in WWE, but The Visionary can also get underneath anyone's skin. If neither man wins Money in the Bank, a fight between the two would be a great secondary match for SummerSlam.

#2 Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley could still happen at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley won a match a few weeks ago that gave her a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank. However, The EST of WWE announced on Monday that she would need a new opponent for Money in the Bank due to Ripley's unavailability.

Carmella returned on the latest RAW and won a fatal five-way bout to become Belair's new challenger. Even with the former at Money in the Bank, a match against Ripley is still possible, especially when the latter has earned it. Whenever she returns, The Eradicator can bring up her number one contendership to fight the champion or embark on a new rivalry with The EST.

Over the last two years, Ripley and Belair have been booked as two of the next big stars in WWE's women's division. Hence, their ultimate showdown deserves a bigger stage, and SummerSlam would be perfect for their match. The former RAW Women's Champion recently addressed her injury on Twitter, so hopefully, she'll be cleared in time for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1 Theory has relentlessly mocked John Cena on social media

Both stars won the US Championship in the early stages of their WWE careers.

Theory is the youngest superstar to win the United States Championship. He won the title before WrestleMania and will defend it against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. Although he's busy with The All Mighty, he has continually mocked former WWE Champion John Cena whenever possible.

Whether on TikTok, Twitter, or any other social media, Theory has essentially called out the former Face of WWE. Cena hasn't missed it either, as he has responded to the brash young upstart.

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes," Cena wrote in response to Theory mocking him.

With Cena's 20th Anniversary Celebration set for RAW next week, fans expect Theory to cross paths with the returning legend. Their interaction could then set up a match at SummerSlam.

