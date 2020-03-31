3 Superstars The Undertaker should face before he retires

The Deadman has been the cornerstone of the WWE for three decades

There are still some Superstars that The Phenom has not yet feuded with.

The Fiend versus The Undertaker is the ultimate battle of the dark forces.

Without a shadow of a doubt, The Undertaker will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. ‘The Phenom’ has been the cornerstone of the WWE for three decades, and has feuded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Batista and Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker's retirement has been talked about and discussed for a number of years. He is 55 now, and isn't the full-time performer he once was. Even though he continues to remain an integral part of WWE even today, we cannot expect ‘The Deadman’ to go on forever. Although he has faced several big names in the industry, there are still some Superstars that he has not yet feuded with.

In this article, we will look at three WWE Superstars that The Undertaker should face before he retires.

#3. Braun Strowman

Strowman and The Undertaker crossed paths briefly on Raw before WrestleMania 33

Braun Strowman has been booked as a man who loves to wreak havoc wherever he goes. ‘The Monster Among Men’ is a force to reckon with, and has dismantled Superstars with disdain and relative ease. He has feuded with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Big Show and Seth Rollins, and has given the fans some riveting moments to cherish.

On the other hand, The Undertaker has feuded with several behemoths in his illustrious career, including the likes of Mark Henry, Yokozuna, The Giant Gonzalez and Viscera. Even though ‘The Phenom’ and Strowman crossed paths on Raw before WrestleMania 33, they were never booked in a feud together.

In fact, Strowman had also expressed his willingness to retire The Undertaker. He said:

“Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge. I don’t know how many more retirement matches he can have. I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show.”

Strowman should definitely be given the opportunity to get his hands on ‘The Phenom’ before The Undertaker walks away into the sunset. You can see the brief confrontation between the two behemoths below.

The Undertaker and McIntyre facing each other in the ring will send fans into a tizzy.

For some time, Drew McIntyre was never thrust into the limelight by WWE or, many believed, booked to his potential. This year, however, WWE gave him his break by allowing him to triumph at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Now, McIntyre is being booked for a massive encounter at WrestleMania 36, where he will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

McIntyre had faced The Undertaker in a tag team match last year, but the two have never been booked in a one-on-one feud. In fact, McIntyre has stated that he had made a special request for a moment with Taker.

“I remember a particular moment in the match I pushed for. All I cared about now wasn’t the moves. When I was younger I’d want to do, ‘Can I hit you with this move? Can I hit you with this move?’ All I cared about was walking up to him and going face to face."

The Undertaker and McIntyre facing each other in the ring will be a match that is likely to generate plenty of interest.

#1. The Fiend

. The Fiend has enthralled the WWE Universe with his super natural gimmick

In my opinion, this is one bout that WWE should definitely book before the Undertaker's storied and legendary career comes to an end. The Fiend has enthralled the WWE Universe with his supernatural gimmick and the fans have loved every moment of it. ‘The Fiend’ has also become the a modern-day version of the ‘Legend Killer’ in WWE, and has taken out the likes of Kane, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan. Now, he is all set to take on John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

On the other hand, there has been no darker force in the WWE than The Undertaker himself. 'The Demon of Death Valley' has been the reaper of souls for three decades and, along the way, he has carved a niche for himself in the WWE. The Fiend versus The Undertaker could be booked as the ultimate battle of the dark forces.

One thing is certain, the theatrics WWE could employ in any bout between the two, and throughout any wider storyline, is enough to send shivers down the spine of the WWE Universe.