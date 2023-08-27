3 swerves wrestling fans correctly predicted

WWE loves to swerve its fanbase. Pro wrestling companies thrive on producing content that is not only entertaining, but unpredictable as well. Bookers and promoters enjoy leaving their audiences guessing what happens next. But sometimes, wrestling fans can smell a storyline swerve from a mile away.

WWE has swerved fans on numerous occasions, such as when Shane McMahon was revealed as the "new owner" of WCW, Vince McMahon was revealed as "the higher power", leading to the formation of The Corporate Ministry, and even when Rikishi was revealed as the driver who ran over WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin. But even when WWE Creative does its best to surprise its fanbase, there's still a select group of smarks who are able to read between the lines and realize what's going on long before many of the other casual wrestling fans.

Let's look at three occasions where wrestling fans correctly predicted a swerve in WWE, sometimes weeks before the actual swerve took place.

#3. Jimmy Uso betrays Jey at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns participated in Tribal Combat at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Solo Sikoa got involved, assisting Reigns in his fight against Jey, but he wasn't the only member of the Anoa'i Family to interfere in the bout.

When it appeared Jey had Reigns beat, following a spear and a splash, a hooded Jimmy Uso made his presence known. Jimmy pulled Jey out of the ring and cost him the match, superkicking his twin-brother, while Jey was on his knees. Jimmy then picked up his battered sibling and threw him back into the ring. The Tribal Chief would then quickly finish off his opponent with a spear through a table.

Who could have guessed this swerve? Twitter (X) user @briandunlop9 correctly predicted this outcome online on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Brian wrote, "Jimmy Uso costs Jey the match at SummerSlam leading to a feud between The Uso brothers". And on Saturday, August 5, 2023, this prediction became reality.

But how did this clever, and arguably handsome, wrestling fan predict this? There was a heated promo back on the June 16, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where Jey teased tensions with Jimmy, only to superkick Reigns. There's also the idea that Jimmy turning on Jey Uso at SummerSlam would extend the Bloodline storyline, while keeping the title on Reigns. The fan who predicted the swerve has been watching WWE for decades, which may also be why he predicted the correct outcome.

After knocking down his brother Jimmy with a retaliatory superkick, Jey seemingly quit WWE on the SmackDown after the SummerSlam swerve. However, that doesn't mean the beef between the Uso brothers is over.

It's also worth noting that this seemingly savvy wrestling fan, Brian Dunlop, originally predicted that this swerve would occur during The Bloodline Civil War at the Money In The Bank premium live event. While this prediction didn't come true in early July, it did come true at SummerSlam in early August.

#2. Solo Sikoa helps Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022

In the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre took Roman Reigns to the limit, with a hard-hitting match. The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Warrior had an intense, back-and-forth battle, but towards the end, the Scotsman appeared primed for victory.

At the climax of the match, Drew hit Roman with the Claymore Kick and went for the pin. However, a hooded Solo Sikoa would pull the referee out of the ring, preventing Drew from getting the pinfall victory over Reigns. This moment would be Solo's official main roster on-screen debut and his first act as a new member of The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre attempted to physically retaliate against Solo, but The Street Warrior countered. Reigns would then finish off the Scotsman with a spear. Who would have guessed?

This premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022. However, the Twitter account @TNSAttitude would correctly predict the Solo swerve on Friday, August 5, 2022. Twitter user Ollie Harper wrote, "Early @WWE Clash at the Castle prediction, Roman retains through an interfering debuting Solo Sikoa!" Congratulations go to Ollie Harper (if that's his real name). We at Sportskeeda acknowledge Ollie!

#1. Dominik Mysterio turns heel at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Prior to Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio clearly wasn't happy about his father choosing Edge as his tag team partner, rather than picking his own son. Dominik also had previous issues with Edge, stemming from The Rated R Superstar accidentally spearing Dominik, which led to Dominik shoving Edge a week later on the August 8, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Plenty of wrestling fans would correctly predict Dominik turning heel in Wales. This prediction would become a reality when he betrayed Rey and joined The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. Some would even predict that turn would happen at SummerSlam, but that prediction ended up being a month too early. Dominik's official turn to the dark side would occur in Cardiff on September 3, 2022.

While a handful of wrestling fans on Twitter would correctly predict Domink's heel turn, most would also incorrectly predict that The Judgment Day would defeat Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle. At the event in Wales, Edge and Mysterio would win the match. However, Dominik would turn on them following the bout, hitting Edge with a low-blow kick and taking down his father with a vicious clothesline.

Another wrestling fan on Twitter provided an accurate prediction for the match's outcome, but (Daniel) didn't correctly predict the precise details regarding Dominik's heel turn. @RetroDman1996 posted a video predicting that Edge and Rey Mysterio would defeat The Judgment Day at the premium live event in Cardiff. He predicted that Dominik would turn heel following the match, but his prediction was wrong regarding how Dominik would become a bad guy. At Clash at the Castle, Dominik turned heel by attacking both Edge and Rey Mysterio. However, RetroDman's prediction involved Dominik taking a backseat while The Judgment Day attacked Edge and Rey following the match, signifying that Dom Dom had joined the villainous faction.

While these fans didn't get 100% of their predictions right about Clash at the Castle, they still correctly predicted the swerve involving Dominik Mysterio turning heel at the premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, Dirty Dom stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Rhea Ripley and did nothing as Damian Priest and Finn Balor attacked Edge, leaving no doubt that he's a member of The Judgment Day.