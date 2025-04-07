3 things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW after Jimmy Uso got written off

Jey Uso will be out for revenge after what happened on RAW last week, when Gunther dominated his brother Jimmy Uso in a match and also brutally assaulted him afterward, with The Yeet Master watching his brother being assaulted mercilessly.

With WrestleMania 41 and Jey's title match with Gunther fast approaching, we take a look at three things the No.1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship can do on WWE RAW.

#3. Provide an update on Jimmy Uso's status

Since he had no clear path for WrestleMania 41, what happened last week gave WWE Creative an opportunity to write Jimmy Uso off for a few weeks as a result of Gunther's assault. This also serves the instant purpose of adding some emotional heft to Jey's battle against Gunther.

The former tag team champion could take some time off to recover and come back after 'Mania for his next storyline.

With that in mind, Jey Uso could kick off Monday Night RAW and give an update on the health condition of his brother before shifting his attention to the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Jey Uso to cut a promo on his feud with Gunther

The feud between Jey Uso and Gunther goes back a few months. It is The Ring General that has dominated the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, being undefeated in singles action against Jey (3-0).

However, Gunther's assault on Jimmy Uso could be the turning point for Jey, who could show up on RAW and cut a promo on his intention to dominate the Imperium leader and take revenge for his brother.

Jey could say that it was now personal between him and Gunther and even call him out for another face-off before their match at The Showcase of The Immortals in less than two weeks.

#1. Jey Uso to demand from RAW GM Adam Pearce to add a stipulation to the title match

It will make sense for WWE Creative to follow that path after Gunther's brutal assault on Jimmy Uso last week. Thus, Jey Uso could show up on the red brand show this Monday and demand RAW GM Adam Pearce add a stipulation to the match.

This stipulation could be anything from a Steel Cage Match to a Last Man Standing to Hell in a Cell or a Street Fight. Making it an Extreme Rules Match would allow The Yeet Master to try and take revenge on Gunther after his actions last week.

The intent shown by Jey here would be to pass a message to Gunther - Punishment for his actions would be swift and violent.

A stipulation would help add a new angle to this rivalry and could be the best way to end it no matter who will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso has already had opportunities to dethrone The Ring General and WrestleMania 41 should be his last one and the two superstars should move on from that feud.

Jey Uso will have the opportunity to become world champion for the first time in his WWE career, while Gunther has done a great job as the World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam.

Last but not least, what is worth noting is that Jey Uso and Gunther will not main event either night of WrestleMania 41 even though the World Heavyweight Title will be on the line. Hence, a stipulation could make their match noteworthy.

