3 Things Jey Uso can do on the WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is less than a week away from the biggest match of his WWE career, as he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He earned his shot after a spectacular victory at Royal Rumble 2025.

Ad

The Yeet Master will attempt to become world champion for the first time in his WWE career. However, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner will be across the ring against a very tough opponent in The Ring General. The latter is undefeated against Jey Uso in singles action so far, having won all three of their matches.

As their rivalry has reached its peak, we take a look at three things Jey Uso can do on the final RAW before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#3. Jey Uso has another face-off with Gunther

Ad

The two superstars have been going back and forth over the past couple of months since Jey won the Royal Rumble and went on to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

They have confronted each other on almost every episode of RAW from February onwards, and they could have another face-off, their final one before the title match at 'Mania.

It could be an in-ring segment or a backstage brawl, especially after Gunther's brutal assault on Jimmy Uso a couple of weeks ago, which made things personal between the reigning champion and Jey Uso.

Ad

#2. CM Punk/Seth Rollins to confront Jey Uso

Ad

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have expressed the desire to become world champions on RAW. The Best in the World has yet to claim a singles title since his return to WWE back in November 2023.

The Visionary, meanwhile, lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 a year ago and has failed to re-claim it since then. Both superstars have their sights set on their WrestleMania blockbuster match that also includes Roman Reigns, but they have also set their goal after 'Mania: To become the world champion again.

Ad

Thus, fans could see either Punk or Rollins, or both of them, confront Jey Uso, telling him that they would be after him should he dethrone Gunther and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

They could also interfere in a likely Jey/Gunther in-ring segment and send a message to both that they will be the next in line for the World Heavyweight Title on the red brand.

#1. He could have a segment with Roman Reigns

Ad

Roman Reigns will be on RAW this Monday night to address what happened on SmackDown a week ago when CM Punk revealed that Paul Heyman will be in his corner in their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

The OTC has been furious with The Wiseman and is expected to call him out, as the latter refused to follow Reigns' command that he say no to Punk. Instead, Heyman confirmed he will be by the side of The Best in the World at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

With that in mind, Jey Uso could show up and interrupt Roman Reigns, defending Paul Heyman and calling the former Universal Champion to make amends with him.

The Yeet Master could refer to their shared history during The Bloodline saga to convince Roman Reigns, even though it seems very likely that Reigns and Heyman will go separate ways for the first time since August 2020 when The Tribal Chief kicked off his reign of terror on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More