3 Things Seth Rollins can do on WWE RAW tonight

Seth Rollins will be on RAW this Monday night, less than two weeks before his Triple Threat Match against his rivals Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The bout will main event Night One of WrestleMania 41.

As his feud with his rivals continues heading into The Showcase of the Immortals, we take a look at three things he could do on RAW tonight.

#3. He could address what happened on SmackDown on Friday

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk had another face-off on SmackDown last Friday night, during which the favor that Paul Heyman owed CM Punk was revealed.

As The Best in The World told the OTC, The Wiseman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41, with Paul Heyman eventually betraying Roman Reigns after nearly five years. This move stunned the WWE Universe with CM Punk ending the promo with a GTS on Reigns.

Thus, Seth Rollins could cut a promo about what fans witnessed Friday night on the blue brand, finding the opportunity to take another shot at his rivals, with things becoming personal between Reigns and Punk.

#2. He could ask RAW GM Adam Pearce to add a stipulation to the match

WWE Creative booked this Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk match at WrestleMania 41 as a way to insert all three superstars on the match card, as none were slated to compete for the title at 'Mania.

Although this is a blockbuster match that will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41, nothing is at stake except for the fact that CM Punk has started a feud with Roman Reigns. Punk and Rollins will continue to write a new chapter in their ongoing rivalry, which is far from over.

With that in mind, Seth Rollins could have a segment with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, where he will ask him to raise the stakes by adding a stipulation to the match.

For instance, he could make it an Extreme Rules Match, or more importantly, Adam Pearce could announce that the winner of the Triple Threat Match will earn a title opportunity for either World Title after WrestleMania 41.

#1. Seth Rollins could confront Jey Uso and Gunther on RAW

Jey Uso and Gunther are preparing for their match at WrestleMania 41, where the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Their rivalry has become personal, especially after what happened last week, where Gunther brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso, injuring him and sidelining him for weeks.

As The Yeet Master and The Ring General will have another face-off, Seth Rollins could cut a promo on his desire to become World Champion again, setting his sights on the title after the Road to WrestleMania concludes.

The Visionary could call out and confront Jey Uso and Gunther, telling them that he will be the next in line for the World Heavyweight Title and will challenge whoever wins the match at WrestleMania 41.

Rollins held the World Heavyweight Championship for several months before losing it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

