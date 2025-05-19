3 things Seth Rollins can do on WWE RAW tonight

Seth Rollins may not be announced for WWE RAW tonight, but it wouldn't be much surprise seeing him appear on the upcoming show, especially with Bron Breakker in action. Interestingly, his appearance can have some major implications for this weekend.

Ad

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the final episode before the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, which will feature Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match. However, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion will be in action on the upcoming show as he battles Jey Uso in a non-title match, which means The Visionary may also have something up his sleeve.

In this list, we will look at three things Seth Rollins can do on WWE RAW tonight:

Ad

Trending

#3. Seth Rollins can interfere during Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso match

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Bron will face Jey tonight in a singles match. Although the World Heavyweight Championship won't be on the line, it will still be a big deal if the challenger can defeat the champion, also giving Rollins an upper hand.

The Visionary can help Breakker win tonight, and not only that, but even deliver a message to their SNME opponents by carrying out a post-match attack. This way, Rollins can have a chance to enter Bron in the title picture or maybe even himself.

Ad

#2. Mr. Money in the Bank 2.0

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature another set of qualifying matches for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. With how things are going, Seth Rollins becoming Mr. Money in the Bank again may be the quickest path to a World Title shot again. So he could join the MITB Tournament and qualify to go on to the PLE next month.

Rollins had one of the most memorable MITB cash-ins of all time at WrestleMania 31 during Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' match. Seth may want to recreate this moment, and with the number of people lined up to face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight championship, and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title, becoming Mr. Money in the Bank might be his only clear shot in the near future of becoming a World Champion.

Ad

#1. Tonight's WWE RAW can end with a brutal attack

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn may be a new tag team, but they are capable enough to take down Rollins and Breakker simply due to their shared history and distaste for their enemies. However, this may be something Paul Heyman has advised Seth about.

During Breakker vs. Uso, Seth can interfere, leading to Zayn coming out to help his friend. However, Heyman & Co. may expect this and take him out instead, ensuring he won't be medically cleared when Saturday Night's Main Event comes around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More