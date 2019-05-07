3 things that worked and 3 that didn't work well on Raw (07 May 2019)

What is Wild Card Rule?

WWE Raw was promised to be a great show, but the show had its own share of moments that did and didn't entice fans. I am not pointing fingers or raising questions on the company because it isn't easy for a business to create compelling television week in and out, but the WWE is able to do so, and they should be lauded for the same.

Along with the aforementioned, there are also moments that the company is unable to deliver well according to expectations, and that's where the problem lies. I for one always believe that whenever Vince McMahon is on TV, the show takes a steep turn upwards.

With that in mind, let's lay down the things that did and didn't work well on this week's episode of Monday nights:

#1 Worked Well: Miz attack

Shane O'Mac decided to pay a surprise visit to the ring and attack Roman Reigns but little did he know that the A-lister was already on the hunt for The Prodigal Son. The Drifter was also a part of this act, but it was The Awesome wrestler that ensured the member of the McMahon clan felt the wrath of his actions.

The fact that Shane has promised to crown new tag team champions on Smackdown Live, and he along with his partner in the attack this week would be a part of the match on Tuesday nights, the result is obvious. It would be nice to see them get a challenge from the most must-see wrestler and The Big Dog in the process.

This will be a storyline worth the time because if they fight inside a steel cage at the Money In The Bank Show, the action will be all over the place, and that would be awesome.

