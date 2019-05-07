×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 things that worked and 3 that didn't work well on Raw (07 May 2019)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    07 May 2019, 15:04 IST

What is Wild Card Rule?
What is Wild Card Rule?

WWE Raw was promised to be a great show, but the show had its own share of moments that did and didn't entice fans. I am not pointing fingers or raising questions on the company because it isn't easy for a business to create compelling television week in and out, but the WWE is able to do so, and they should be lauded for the same.

Along with the aforementioned, there are also moments that the company is unable to deliver well according to expectations, and that's where the problem lies. I for one always believe that whenever Vince McMahon is on TV, the show takes a steep turn upwards.

With that in mind, let's lay down the things that did and didn't work well on this week's episode of Monday nights:

#1 Worked Well: Miz attack

Shane O'Mac decided to pay a surprise visit to the ring and attack Roman Reigns but little did he know that the A-lister was already on the hunt for The Prodigal Son. The Drifter was also a part of this act, but it was The Awesome wrestler that ensured the member of the McMahon clan felt the wrath of his actions.

The fact that Shane has promised to crown new tag team champions on Smackdown Live, and he along with his partner in the attack this week would be a part of the match on Tuesday nights, the result is obvious. It would be nice to see them get a challenge from the most must-see wrestler and The Big Dog in the process.

This will be a storyline worth the time because if they fight inside a steel cage at the Money In The Bank Show, the action will be all over the place, and that would be awesome.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
Advertisement
3 WWE tag team breakups that worked out and 2 that didn't 
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got wrong on this week's RAW and 2 things they got right (March 4th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things that WWE did right this week, and 3 they didn't (29th & 30th of April)
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (6 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Things that WWE got correct on RAW and 2 things that were mistakes
RELATED STORY
5 things that can happen on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 things that could take WWE Raw by storm (6 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 Good things that happened on this week’s episode (11th March  2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (April 8th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 things that WWE should have avoided on the show
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us