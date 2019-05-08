3 things that worked and 3 that didn't on SmackDown Live (07 May 2019)

What's that smell?

The 2-hour show of SmackDown was filled with some amazing moments, especially the opening and closing segments. WWE is known for creating compelling television, and the work done by the superstars helped in making the TV viewing experience better.

As always, a lot of segments had some quality matches, while some promos good, but not all are good at all times. The same has helped me lay down the details of what was good, and what wasn't during the blue brand program.

I would like to hear your comments, so feel free to share your thoughts, on whether you agree to my points, and if you have some other segments that could have been a part of the article:

#1 Worked: The Opening Segment

The opening segment of a show defines if the show will be a hit or a miss, and this week's Smackdown did have the moments that kept the fans talking. At first, it was the return of The Phenomenal One to the blue brand, and if that wasn't enough, the return of the Canadian superstar Sami Zayn added more value to the segment.

While the two alone could have been entertaining, adding the WWE Champion created value as the Jamaican superstar took a jibe at the former WWE Champion, stating that he doesn't live on the blue brand anymore.

This wasn't the only statement that took everyone by surprise because Kofi Kingston's comeback to Sami with the statement,' What's that smell?' got the fans laughing. The dumpster segment from last night with Braun Strowman got the fans talking as they enjoyed it and with the champion taking a shot at the 'Generic Luchador', the segment became better.

What did happen as a result of this discussion was a triple threat main event match for the WWE title between the three members in the ring, and that also went well.

