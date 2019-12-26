3 things we could see on the final SmackDown episode for this year (27 December 2019)

What twists and turns await this week?

RAW was a pre-recorded show this week. Having moved to Friday a few months ago, SmackDown will not be following suit and the Blue brand is expected to finish off the year on a high with tomorrow's episode being the last in 2019. Last week's episode had a couple of exciting moments as well.

The Mandy Rose-Otis love angle continued. Several tag team matches took place -- The New Day beat Cesaro and Nakamura, and the team of The Miz and Daniel Bryan earned a victory over King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The intense rivalry between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks (and Bayley as well) took one step further when The Boss made fun of Evans' daughter.

The final SmackDown episode for the year will be filmed at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and here are three things we could see on the Blue brand this week:

#3 Sheamus makes his return to the ring

Sheamus, a four-time WWE Champion, made his return from an injury a few weeks ago. Even though The Celtic Warrior is back, he has yet to step foot in the ring and has been cutting intense backstage promos from a darkroom every week (something he did last week as well).

Week after week, he has been taking a jibe at the SmackDown roster, calling them weak and pathetic. While his promos have been entertaining, overdoing could spoil the excitement, and hence, we might finally see him stepping into the ring this week.

His segments suggest that he's coming back as a heel, which he has been for the majority of his career. With that in mind, he might find his next rival in a top babyface of the Blue brand. Chad Gable (Shorty G) is yet to find a significant opponent after his feud with Baron Corbin. Also, the high-flying Mustafa Ali could be another great opponent for The Celtic Warrior.

