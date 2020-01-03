3 Things we could see on the first SmackDown episode of the year (3 January 2020)

Would Reigns get to humiliate King Corbin this week?

WWE will be wanting to commence the new year with a bang. Since Royal Rumble is not too far away, and the build-ups must progress further, SmackDown is expected to be a great show this week.

Last week's episode of the Blue brand was much better than expected. Alexa Bliss returned with 'A Moment of Bliss', with Lacey Evans as her guest. The Sassy Southern Belle eventually faced off against Sasha Banks and Bayley, teaming up with Dana Brooke. Carmella continued her impressive run with a win over Mandy Rose.

Beating Baron Corbin and The Miz, Daniel Bryan became the number one contender for the Universal Championship. Braun Strowman's dance with The New Day after their team picked up a win against Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro was one of the highlights of the show.

WWE would want to keep the momentum going into 2020 and here are three things we could see on the Blue brand this week:

#3 Roman Reigns humiliating Baron Corbin

Since the beginning of this rivalry, Roman Reigns hasn't had a moment of peace. King Corbin has reigned supreme in this feud so far, not only by embarrassing The Big Dog but also by pinning him twice. Even though many speculated that TLC was their final bout, last week's episode of SmackDown clarified it wasn't.

The Big Dog viciously assaulted Corbin when the latter was making his entrance for the triple threat match at the beginning of the show. Reigns then assaulted him again in the main event for the night, furthering their rivalry in the process.

The Big Dog will surely be aiming for redemption and will also try to humiliate Corbin, especially considering how the latter had mortified the former with dog food as well as a dog mascot.

Therefore, it will not be surprising if Reigns goes extreme and embarrasses Corbin in a bad way on SmackDown this week.

