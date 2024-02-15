3 things WWE has done right on the road to Elimination Chamber in Perth

The WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, is going to be the final Premium Live Event before the long-awaited WrestleMania 40. Despite the looming major show in April, the Stamford-based promotion has still ensured that the build-up for the upcoming event remains exciting and interesting.

As of this writing, four matches have been announced for the upcoming PLE in Australia. The first two are the notable Elimination Chamber matches for the men's and women's divisions, followed by Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship, and The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, the company is preparing much more.

For this list, we will look at three things WWE did right for the build-up of the 2024 Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

#3. WWE didn't force any home-country stars into a match or storyline

One gray area WWE engages in when it comes to international Premium Live Events is featuring the country's very own stars. It happened when they held the 2023 Backlash and Elimination Chamber events, the 2022 Clash at the Castle, and more outside the United States, not to mention Mansoor in Saudi Arabia. While it's surely a feel-good moment, it doesn't always make much sense.

This time around for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE, the Stamford-based promotion didn't include every Australian star and only put ones that already have an established storyline. The best example is Rhea Ripley, who has been feuding with Nia Jax for the Women's World Champion. Grayson Waller is also included in the event, but to host the Grayson Waller Effect.

While it's unfortunate to see Indi Hartwell not included, it's better than being forced to an unnecessary title match. Bronson Reed also failed to qualify for the Chamber match this week on RAW, though it's still unclear if the company will still include both of them in some capacity.

#2. WWE is not overloading the Elimination Chamber match card

As consumers of WWE's product, it would be good to see as many superstars as possible in one night and see them perform. However, there are times when too many have become so much that it's not enjoyable anymore.

The main example of the company loading way too many matches in one event was the 2018 Super Show-Down event in Saudia Arabia. The show featured 10 matches, and it didn't receive the best reception despite featuring stars like The Undertaker, DX, The Shield, Ronda Rousey, Asuka, and more.

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion has prioritized quality over quantity in terms of matches. While it's possible a match could still be added to the event in the following days, it wouldn't be overwhelming.

#1. WWE still incorporated two top stars, even if not for matches

One of the biggest storylines on the Road to WrestleMania is the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns rematch, as well as the inclusion of Seth Rollins and The Rock. Each appearance of the following stars is vital to promote WrestleMania, and the company is going to utilize it one way or the other.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are the company's top babyfaces today, but the former can't partake in any in-ring activities for now due to an injury. However, he continues to appear each week on RAW. For the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, they will be guests of the Grayson Waller Effect.

It's good to see that although neither man is scheduled for a match, they will still be included in the huge event in Perth, Australia.

