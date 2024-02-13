Did former champion quit WWE after RAW went off air? Analyzing the possibility

This week's WWE RAW featured several exciting matches and build-up for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Australia. Three superstars qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. However, one star was more disappointed than the rest as he failed to get the victory.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, three qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber took place, one for the women's division and two for the men's. One of the bouts for the male stars was Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley. Both men gave it their all, but The All Mighty walked out the victor. This meant that the Australian star had less chance of performing in front of his home country.

After RAW, Bronson had a heartfelt confession on WWE's Twitter account. He stated that he was disappointed in himself and felt he had let his family down since it had always been his dream to perform at a premium live event in Australia.

Reed added that he didn't know what would happen next since it wasn't going according to plan, and he would snap soon. The former NJPW star apologized to his family, friends, and people for failing them.

Although Bronson Reed is disappointed with himself, it's not enough for him to leave the company. However, it seems like he will play along with the character to raise interest in his story heading to the event.

Since the RAW star mentioned being lost and frustrated, he could take "time off" and be absent for a while. However, he will return with a rage character by possibly taking away somebody else's spot or targeting another star so he could have a singles match at the event.

What could happen with Bronson Reed at the Elimination Chamber event?

Bronson Reed on this week's RAW

Although Bronson lost the qualifying match for the Chamber, he could target something much bigger and compete for gold in the upcoming WWE event in Australia.

One star that Bronson Reed claimed to have unfinished business with is Gunther. Both men clashed multiple times for the Intercontinental Championship, but The Ring General always came out victorious.

Since The Ring General can't travel outside the USA due to residency regulations, a match between both men could be interesting for an upcoming episode of RAW. However, the champion already has a challenger, Jey Uso. Interestingly, Bronson could still insert himself in the picture if he's passionate enough.

Reed could attack Jey in the coming episode of WWE RAW and possibly even Gunther to get his attention too. As a result, the Intercontinental Championship match could be turned into a triple threat ahead of Elimination Chamber.

If the Australian star manages to defeat Gunther on RAW, he could walk into his home country as champion and possibly defend it against Jey Uso.

What matches are confirmed for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place on February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Four matches are already confirmed for the event. The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title, and the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches.

It would be interesting to see what is next for Bronson Reed as the premium live event grows near.

