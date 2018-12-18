3 things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night Raw (17-Dec-2018)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 970 // 18 Dec 2018, 14:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who gets the keys to the kingdom?

WWE Raw was really a great one to witness as the show has never been in such great form over the past few weeks. The show that was headed by Baron Corbin had become lackluster due to repetitive stories and didn't garner any attention from anyone including sports journalists.

Despite repeated attempts, the show was going downhill, and it seemed like the company would only try to revive the show in 2019, but Vince McMahon didn't want to wait for such a long time and took matters into his own hands. After the announcement of a return by the WWE Chairman, the online world was buzzing about the possible reasons why Vinnie Mac was returning to TV after Smackdown 1000.

It has been suggested previously that Vince may be headed to XFL due to the recent announcements by the sports brand, but when the news came about, it gave a different perspective behind this return after a hiatus.

While this return didn't do any damage to the show, it definitely gave us an insight into what to expect as Royal Rumble comes closer, and in this article, we list the things that the company told us on Monday Nights:

#1 Fight for the keys to the kingdom

Who's the captain now?

Vince McMahon was going to shake things up on Monday Night Raw, and may I say that he did just that. The chairman announced that the McMahon-Helmsley regime is taking back the WWE which put the rumors of Disney buying a section of the WWE to rest.

Along with that, he also announced that the four individuals will be involved in making things better for the WWE Universe. We all know that they will change this in time, and when such a thing happens, it is a possibility that Vince and Stephanie McMahon will have to pick sides.

After that happens, we will see the two groups trying everything to put the other down, which will then make way for a match between Triple H and Shane McMahon for the keys to the WWE Headquarters.

This will be entertaining, and we must all get ready to witness the saga.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement