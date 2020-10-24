3 Times winners were changed mid-match in WWE and 2 times they were changed beforehand

It's not exactly a secret that WWE is a scripted show, and so is pro wrestling as a whole. The basic premise of the shows is a bunch of Superstars engaging in feuds with each other and rising up the ranks in order to bag the top prize. WWE matches, as fans are well aware, are predetermined and choreographed.

This practice ensures that the storyline will move ahead as planned and the winners and losers of the match can move on to other angles. Sometimes, things don't work out as intended though. When two or more WWE Superstars go at it in the ring, there's no telling what will end up happening and hamper the original plans. In this list, we will take a look at three times a winner was changed during the match, and two times the winner was changed beforehand.

#5 Eddie Guerrero and Perry Saturn vs. The New Age Outlaws (WWE changed the winner mid-match)

Eddie Guerrero

This match took place shortly after The Radicalz made their debut in WWE, in early 2000. On the February 3 episode of SmackDown, the unruly quartet was given a chance to win their WWE contracts in three separate matches. One of those matches pitted Eddie Guerrero and Perry Saturn with The New Age Outlaws.

The original plan for the ending of the match was to have Guerrero and Saturn defeat the DX members, but it all went haywire when Guerrero botched a Frog Splash and his shoulder got dislocated. The result was changed on the fly and Billy Gun picked up the win with a pinfall, immediately after. The other two matches saw X-Pac defeating Dean Malenko after hitting a low blow, and Triple H getting a win over Chris Benoit. Thus, The Radicalz ended the night with a 0-3 score, which was originally supposed to be 1-2.