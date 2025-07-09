3 ways Bron Breakker could betray Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is all set to take place in Atlanta on July 12, 2025. The show will feature several high-profile matches, with the clash between Seth Rollins and LA Knight being one of the most exciting bouts on the card.
For those unaware, the two stars have been looking for an opportunity to settle the score with each other since the Money in the Bank PLE. Meanwhile, during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the audience witnessed some tensions between Breakker and the Visionary.
It all started when Paul Heyman was about to give the mic to Rollins, but Bron snatched it from The Oracle. The action has led fans to speculate that the Dog of WWE might betray the Revolutionary at the forthcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.
In this article, we will discuss the three ways in which the former NXT Champion could betray Seth Rollins at the NBC special event.
#3. Bron Breakker might cost Seth Rollins at WWE SNME
One of the potential ways Bron Breakker could betray Seth Rollins is by costing him the match against LA Knight. This scenario could unfold if the Dog of WWE disrupts the match and attempts to cost the Visionary.
A distraction from Breakker could aid the Megastar and be the catalyst for him to defeat the Visionary. Following this, the former NXT Champion may decide to leave the faction and end his ties with Rollins.
This would ultimately turn Breakker into a babyface star. If this scenario unfolds at SNME, the company could then initiate a singles rivalry between Bron and Seth.
#2. Bron Breakker might disclose himself as the new faction leader with Paul Heyman
In a surprising turn of events, Bron Breakker could turn against Seth Rollins by disclosing himself as the new leader of the group. This scenario could unfold after the Knight vs Rollins match, with Breakker destroying the former World Champion post-match.
Following this, the 26-year-old star and the Special Counsel would announce Bron as the new leader of the group. This will eventually lead to the removal of Seth Rollins from the villainous faction.
As seeds were already planted on WWE RAW for the betrayal of Bron against Rollins, this scenario could come to fruition at Saturday Night's Main Event. This could also serve as the 'Plan B' of Paul Heyman, which the Oracle hinted few weeks back on RAW in a backstage segment.
#1. The Dog of WWE might aid the Megastar in an unexpected twist
Another potential way Bron Breakker could betray his factionmate would be by helping LA Knight emerge at the top at WWE SNME. This scenario might unfold when the Visionary is about to secure the victory, and out of nowhere, the former NXT Champion might interfere in the match and stand against Seth Rollins.
His attempt to aid the Megastar could eventually cost Rollins, and in a shocking twist, Knight could be disclosed as the new leader of the faction. Additionally, this move could turn the former United States Champion into an evil star.