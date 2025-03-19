3 ways Sami Zayn can make his WWE return on The Road to WrestleMania 41

Sami Zayn is one of the WWE Superstars who doesn't have a direction on The Road to WrestleMania 41. However, with The Show of Shows growing near and more storylines continuing to take shape, he may be set to return anytime soon.

Fans last saw Sami Zayn in action at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event where he faced Kevin Owens in an intense and violent Unsanctioned match. Despite Zayn's best efforts, The Prizefighter won and it was later announced that the former would be out indefinitely. Although it looks like Sami might miss WrestleMania 41, there is also the possibility that he might return soon.

In this list, we will look at three ways Sami Zayn can make his WWE return on The Road to WrestleMania 41:

#3. Sami Zayn can rekindle his feud with a WWE RAW star

Before Sami Zayn feuded with his best friend, one star he was crossing paths with was Karrion Kross. The Herald of Doomsday was attempting to poison his mind. However, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion might be more prepared for their meeting this time around.

Sami can return to the Monday show where he might cross paths with Karrion again. Unlike before, Zayn can return with a much stronger mentality after what he went through with The Prizefighter and fight back, setting up a match at the upcoming Show of Shows.

#2. Randy Orton to get some help against Kevin Owens

At the end of Owens and Zayn's Unsanctioned match, Randy Orton returned and attacked his former partner. Both men have since rekindled their feud on SmackDown, and Sami can offer his assistance to The Viper.

Although The Apex Predator is healed from what The Prizefighter did to him in November, the latter is still unpredictable. With this in mind, Zayn can return to SmackDown and help The Viper take down Kevin Owens.

#1. Bron Breakker to meet another challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

Many have expressed interest in the Intercontinental Championship for the past few weeks now. Just recently, Bron Breakker successfully defended the gold against Finn Balor. However, on the same night, Penta also made it known that he was interested in fighting for the title as well. Interestingly, Sami Zayn might also be among the names who want a chance for the belt.

With many top names wanting to be IC Champion, the Stamford-based promotion can arrange a Ladder Match for WrestleMania 41. Zayn can also be featured in the title picture with an intense stipulation. This can help him get back on top despite the loss to Owens.

