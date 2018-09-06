Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Ways That Seth Rollins' Injury Could Be Good For The Shield

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.52K   //    06 Sep 2018, 08:58 IST

Seth Rollins is pretty banged up!

Following the brutal attack at the end of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins was thrown through the window of a police van and received a series of nasty gashes to his arm as a result of the broken glass.

It's unclear how this injury will affect the 'Architect' and we all know that the current Intercontinental Champion and Mr. Monday Night Raw will do everything he can to return to the ring. That being said there is a chance he will have to spend some time out.

So, with that in mind, we take a look at the three ways that Rollins' arm injury could actually be a blessing in disguise for the Shield.

#3. It forces them to find new allies

Could the Shield reach out to some former members?

The Shield have been lucky enough to add two of the world's best and accomplished wrestlers in Triple H and Kurt Angle to their ranks. The 'Olympic Champion' and 'King of Kings' stepped in for Roman Reigns when 'The Big Dog' was ill, so perhaps they could do the same for Rollins!

Read Also: 5 Superstars who can help The Shield fight back against the Raw locker room

Alternatively they could reach out for new members, with Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre slowly building up enemies like Finn Balor and the B Team there's every chance they'd be willing to help the Shield.

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
