3 Ways to improve RAW in 2019

Can RAW be restored to its previous glory ever again?

WWE is the world’s biggest sports entertainment company. Its flagship show, RAW, holds the record for the longest running weekly show on television.

The show completed 25 years this year. RAW has witnessed some of the most talked about moments, like the ‘This is your life’ segment involving Mick Foley and The Rock.

Also, big moments like The SHIELD implosion and The Rock challenging John Cena for a match in the main event of WrestleMania 28 a year in advance have taken place on the red brand.

But, RAW has received all time low ratings in recent months. This may be attributed to Roman Reigns’ departure, but the creatives too seem to be least bothered about the red brand.

With the company's focus being on SmackDown Live before the blue brand moves over to the FOX network, one can expect RAW’s quality and viewership to decline further.

But, as wise men say, where there is a will, there is a way. WWE creatives are talented enough to bring the red brand out of the mess it is in now. So, let us have a look at the 5 ways creatives can revive RAW in 2019, without harming SmackDown's growth:

#1 Trade Usos to RAW

Will Usos finally make the move to RAW this year?

The Uso's rise to the top of the Tag Team division in the past couple of years has been excellent to say in the least.

Turning heel on The American Alpha post the 2016 Brand draft, this new, quite savage gimmick of Usos has worked a lot for them.

This resulted in the team going on to win the SD Live Tag Team Championships multiple times.

Their reign as the Tag champs of the Blue brand was awesome. They backed their promise of turning the blue brand into the ‘Uso penititiary’ by their flawless in-ring skills.

Moreover, their feud with the New Day in 2017 was one of the best Tag Team feuds of all time.

Since losing their Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 34, Jimmy and Jey had been rarely featured on the blue brand.

But, since the sons of Rikishi captained the SD Live team to a victory at the Survivor Series Kickoff show, they are getting a lot of screen time.

The Usos are currently a part of the Triple Threat Tag Team championship match taking place at TLC and one can be assured that the five-time champs will be involved in the blue brand's tag team scenario in some capacity until WrestleMania 35.

Moving Usos to the red brand will help both the Usos and RAW. Usos would have spent almost two and a half years on the blue brand.

Continuing on the same show will make their gimmick stale. Moving to RAW would be a refreshing surprise for the fans, provided that the team is booked properly.

Having The Usos as the RAW Tag Team champions and making them feud against teams like AOP and Revival would surely elevate the Tag Team division of RAW.

We can have teams like SaNity and the Good Brothers getting the required push on the blue brand in the absence of Usos.

Having Usos lose their SmackDown Live Tag Team titles (that is, if they are the tag champs come WrestleMania) to either the Good Brothers or Sanity before making their move to the red brand would be the best way to do so.

