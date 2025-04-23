3 Worst tag team partners of Roman Reigns' career and 3 best

Roman Reigns has been involved with many WWE Superstars throughout his career. The Original Tribal Chief has made several enemies, but he has also formed several alliances. While some of these partnerships were for the best, others weren't.

Roman Reigns has achieved many things in WWE, but some of his most successful times have come when he was part of a group. He was part of The Shield when he debuted in the main roster, and just recently, the 39-year-old was part of the OG Bloodline. Although he has returned to being a singles star now, his partnerships are certainly something many remember fondly. However, some of his alliances were also unsuccessful.

In this list, we will look at the three worst and best WWE tag team partners of Roman Reigns:

#6. Best: The Rock

Roman Reigns and The Rock may have only had one match together, but their work last year en route to WrestleMania XL showcased just how dominant they can be if they work closely side by side.

The Final Boss and the Only Tribal Chief's partnership at the beginning of 2024 saw them beat down Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their tag-team clash at 'Mania. They later proved their dominance by defeating The Visionary and The American Nightmare on the first night of last year's Show of Shows.

#5 & #4. Best: Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster with Seth Rollins and former WWE star Dean Ambrose

Although the OTC had a notable run with the OG Bloodline along with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn, his time with The Shield kick-started his career. Although the group debuted and broke up more than a decade ago, their presence is still felt on today's product.

In 2012, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and the erstwhile Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) had a strong debut at that year's Survivor Series. The trio entered through the crowd to attack John Cena and Ryback. The three wrestlers achieved a lot of success, with each of them becoming world champion after the group broke up in 2014.

The former Dean Ambrose is now in AEW, but the spirit of The Shield is still alive in WWE. At the moment, Seth and Roman are feuding again, and Reigns is still reeling from the former's betrayal all those years ago.

#3. Worst: Shorty G

After The Shield broke up, Roman became The Big Dog of WWE. Although he was mainly alone during this period, he sometimes partnered with Moxley. However, one star he frequently partnered with was Shorty G, now known as Chad Gable.

Like Roman, Chad has found himself in a few partnerships as well, like Alpha Academy and currently American Made. His run with the aforementioned teams saw him achieve success, but not with Reigns in 2019. Both men would team up on SmackDown on several occasions, but the former Shorty G never truly impressed.

#2. Worst: Solo Sikoa

One of the names Reigns partnered with during The Bloodline saga was Solo Sikoa. On paper, it looks like a formidable team. However, the pairing wasn't that successful.

Roman and Solo teamed up in May 2023 in an attempt to bring back the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to the OG Bloodline after The Usos lost it to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. However, Reigns and Sikoa failed to do so. Their dynamic also didn't mesh well, as there was visible tension between them, and it seemed like Roman never took Solo seriously despite the latter being his Enforcer.

#1. Worst: Cedric Alexander

Aside from Shorty G, another unusual partner Roman Reigns had in 2019 was Gary “The GOAT” Garbutt, who turned out to be former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

As part of Roman's feud with Shane McMahon, the latter handpicked a "janitor" to be Reigns' partner for their tag team match. Meanwhile, The Prodigal Son teamed with Drew McIntyre. To disguise the "janitor" as a wrestler, he was asked to wear a mask by Shane. It was later revealed that the masked man was Cedric. Many found the gimmick to be silly, and there was no true connection between Roman and Alexander since the 35-year-old's face was covered with a mask.

