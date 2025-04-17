6 WWE stars who have betrayed Roman Reigns and why

Roman Reigns is considered one of the major superstars of WWE today, but a lot has happened on his way to the top. Before he began winning and gaining a large following, he experienced a lot of loss and betrayals from people closest to him.

Roman Reigns has experienced many changes in his career and character since he debuted in 2012 on the main roster. He was a member of The Shield, went solo for a while, briefly reunited with Seth Rollins and the former Dean Ambrose, and eventually went back to being a singles star. However, the most successful run in his career was arguably in 2020 when he became The Tribal Chief and led The Bloodline. Still, in every character he had, he experienced getting backstabbed.

In this list, we will look at the six WWE Superstars who betrayed Roman Reigns and their reasons for doing so.

#6. and #5. Jey and Jimmy Uso's betrayal caused the dissension of the OG Bloodline

The Usos' initial alliance with Roman for The Bloodline wasn't smooth sailing, but that decision placed them on top of the tag team division and earned them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, that didn't last long.

2023 marked the dissolution of The Bloodline after Jimmy and Jey Uso lost the Undisputed title to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. In May, Jimmy was the first to turn his back by attacking him at that year's Night of Champions event after Roman kept berating and belittling them for losing the gold. A month later, Jey decided to side with his brother and betray Roman on an episode of SmackDown.

The Usos and Roman have since fixed their relationship and are back on good terms, though they are no longer teaming together and are focused on their activities.

#4. Sami Zayn picked Kevin Owens over Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn aligning with The Bloodline in 2022 was a breath of fresh air for the group and provided much-needed comedic relief from time to time. However, every good thing must come to an end.

In the lead-up to the 2023 Royal Rumble, Sami was in a dilemma as Roman and Kevin Owens, his longtime best friend, were feuding for the Undisputed title. It was initially thought that his loyalty was with Reigns, but at the PLE, he betrayed The Head of the Table to align with The Prizefighter after The Bloodline launched a post-match attack.

#3. Solo Sikoa took the spot as WWE's Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns was absent from television for a few months after losing the Undisputed title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The person who took his role as The Tribal Chief was Solo Sikoa, who at the time was named The Tribal Heir and finally wanted the power all for himself.

The former North American Champion kicked out the original members, Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso, and added The Tongans and Jacob Fatu. At SummerSlam 2024, Roman returned and attempted to take back the spot. After months of feuding, Reigns eventually gained the title back after defeating his cousin on RAW's Netflix premiere.

#2. Paul Heyman chose his former client over Roman Reigns

The most recent betrayal the OTC experienced came from the hands of Paul Heyman, but it's unlike most of the ones he experienced in this list, as it didn't involve both men getting physical.

After CM Punk teamed up with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series, it was revealed that he did so as a favor to Heyman. Just a few weeks ago, The Best in the World shared that the favor was for Paul to be in his corner at WrestleMania during his Triple Threat Match against Roman and Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns initially thought this was fake, but the Hall of Famer confirmed it to be true. On the recent episode of RAW, Reigns wasn't talking to Heyman, clearly feeling betrayed by the decision.

#1. Seth Rollins may have started it all

As mentioned above, Roman started his WWE main roster run as a member of The Shield. The trio found success quickly and faced several legends and top stars until Seth Rollins "sold out."

In 2014, Seth took a chair and hit Roman in the back, then Jon Moxley, to officially end The Shield and allied with Triple H and Randy Orton, eventually forming The Authority. A few appearances later, The Visionary shared that he had "bought in" to ensure his spot on top of the division, which eventually led to him becoming a WWE Champion. Although it has been a decade since the incident, it's still the cause of the major rift between Roman Reigns and The Visionary.

