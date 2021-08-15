3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 4-Time Champion returning at SummerSlam after 15 months, Backstage "sabotage" of Triple H in WWE revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of the WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. This week's edition features potentially big returns to WWE, a toxic backstage power struggle, Vince McMahon reportedly deciding to release a popular star, and more.

We're officially a week away from SummerSlam 2021 and it could be the biggest pay-per-view of the WWE calendar year. Things are certainly getting heated and a lot is happening on and off-screen in WWE. Let's begin:

#3. Hope is true: Hope for Becky Lynch's return to WWE?

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been gone from WWE for longer than expected. While a WrestleMania 37 return was understandably out of the cards, there was still hope that she would come back to face Bayley, who had no match despite her importance to WWE in 2020.

It's been over four months since then and there still seems to be no sign of Becky Lynch's return to WWE. Becky Lynch was rumored to return to face Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam, which would be great timing.

But things changed and Nikki A.S.H. cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to become the RAW Women's Champion. Soon after, a Triple Threat RAW Women's title match was announced for SummerSlam between Nikki A.S.H., Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

This essentially confirmed that Becky Lynch won't be returning to compete at SummerSlam. But with 15 months having passed since her hiatus began, a return at or after SummerSlam makes the most sense.

If WWE wants a high-impact moment, then a return at SummerSlam would be perfect. This could be in the works as PWInsider reported that Becky Lynch is slated to be in attendance at SummerSlam:

PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV.

We hope this is true because it dramatically increases the chances of her SummerSlam return. If she happens to troll people on social media about her return, then the chances of it happening seem slim.

However, if it isn't SummerSlam 2021, then the following week could see her return to WWE. Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Becky Lynch may not even return to RAW, indicating that she could be a part of SmackDown:

"That match (RAW Women's Title triple threat) being made for SummerSlam was a bit of a surprise. A lot of people were expecting Becky to be back, but word is she might be heading to a different brand. So, who knows, but they need her back bad," said Sean Ross Sapp.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Either way, The Man's return to WWE is inevitable.

