3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: WWE changes plans for 2 major title feuds at Extreme Rules, Champion has backstage heat for comments against Roman Reigns?

WWE may or may not respond to that, but what is crucial is quality programming on a consistent basis. This week's rumors features plans for the WrestleMania 38 main event, a retired legend returning to SmackDown, WWE keeping a big SummerSlam return under wraps, backstage news, and more!

#3. Hope is true: WWE makes a switch-up to two title feuds

Things are getting interesting on Monday Night RAW, although it doesn't seem like there's a clear road for Bobby Lashley. Last week's episode of RAW was an interesting one, as it started with the four men's champions of the brand (minus Reggie) all in intertwined storylines.

Damian Priest would go on to successfully defend the United States Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, while Lashley and MVP would team up and unsuccessfully challenge RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team titles.

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that there was a scramble in the plans and that two title feuds have been changed in the process:

“It appears the decision was that they’re gonna go with Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, so therefore they wanted Randy Orton in there with Bobby Lashley, which took Sheamus out of that match. And I did hear that Drew and Priest at one point was going to be a singles match, but when they took Sheamus out (of the Lashley match), Sheamus was moved, and they made it into a three-way match. There were a million changes during the day, and at the end of the day, every match advertised didn’t happen," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T: Wrestletalk)

We hope this is true because this was a better plan. Admittedly, the idea of a Damian Priest-Drew McIntyre feud seems good and entertaining. So far, the duo has proven to have good chemistry.

As for Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, we have mixed opinions about it. While Orton is undoubtedly a worthy WWE title challenger, it seems as though the company doesn't have a concrete plan for Lashley's title reign in the coming month or two.

A non-title bout against Goldberg has been teased and is expected to happen at Crown Jewel 2021. It seems as though WWE is simply winging it creatively with no long-term plan in mind.

